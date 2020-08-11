Allerton Public Library is open for business, with limited hours and in-library browsing, but its director says most of their activity at this point is still curbside service and online activities.
After telling the library board on Aug. 5 that circulation for July was a healthy 2,527, Library Director Lisa Winters added, “a majority of that is curbside service. Several people are requesting curbside service. They just don’t want to come in.”
Interlibrary loans are once again flowing, but at a slow pace.
“It’s very slow,” said Winters in response to a question from library board member Mike Harris. “It’s taking three to four weeks.”
Part of the reason is the disinfecting procedure taken when books are returned or go from one facility to another. Winters said Allerton quarantines books for 5 to 7 days, wiping them down before they can go back in the stacks or sent to another facility.
That is longer than the 3 to 5 day in isolation that was being done due to new research that shows the COVID-19 virus can survive longer than thought on some books, especially those with glossy finishes.
“What they have found is that, if the pages are glossy, it’s lasting four days,” said Winters. “So we changed our time to where we’re holding things back 4 to 7 days instead of just 3 to 5.”
The study showed the virus can last even longer on magazines, so the library has opted not to allow those to be circulated for now.
And since the activity room is being used to isolate returned materials, that means a hold on hosting events in the library is still on pause.
Still plenty of activity
Library staff were able to provide summer activities for area children despite the COVID-19 shutdowns through remote means. The most popular of the children’s events was a summer suncatcher craft, where materials were picked up outside at the library and put together from home via online instructions on July 29.
The craft sessions were the most popular of the summer, and included making a lion puppet, a 3D dino puzzle craft, and a Fourth of July craft.
Other summer programs included one from the Orpheum Museum, a presentation on one-room schoolhouses by the Museum of the Grand Prairie, and virtual Bingo.
In addition, a total of 150 people took part in the virtual summer reading program, which was open to adults for the first time this year. A total of 210 prizes were awarded.
Five online storytimes were also offered.
In other action, the library board:
–heard that June Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax receipts were close to the same month in 2019. The library district received $27,385 this year, compared to $28,418 in 2019. CPPRT is based on corporate profits, so is expected to drop us much as 25 percent in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 related shutdowns;
–was told the City of Monticello may plan a story walk on the courthouse square; and
–heard from Winters that 60 library card renewals were processed in July, more than usual because renewals were paused while the library was closed.