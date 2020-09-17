As the area continues to open up incrementally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allerton Public Library is still trying to get materials back that were loaned out before coronavirus shutdowns began in March.
“I’m still trying to get library materials back that were checked out pre-COVID,” Library Director Lisa Winters told her board on Sept. 2.
“First we will focus on library materials that were borrowed from other libraries, and then we will focus on getting our own materials back. It looks like there are about 70 items still out that were checked out prior to March 17,” she added.
The library has limited hours and is only allowing six patrons in at a time, but Winters pointed out the outside book return is open around the clock.
Interlibrary loans are flowing again, but at a snail’s pace, she added. The Illinois Heartland Library system is requiring materials to be quarantined five days upon receipt.
“This is slowing down interlibrary loans and some libraries in our system are thinking about opting out at this time. But we will continue to provide interlibrary loans,” said Winters.
Budget
The board approved the library district’s 2020-21 budget for the year that began on July 1. It includes estimated operating expenditures of $567,882, with a $127,183 balance in the operating fund by years end. The special reserve fund will also have about $300,000 left by July of 2021, according to the budget.
The document includes $140,000 in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax revenue, which is expected to dip due to business shutdowns earlier this year. The budget typically underestimates CPPRT proceeds each year, due to its uncertainty.
Youth summary
A report of youth events provided to youth in August:
–19 viewed Sofa Storytimes and a Window StoryWalk Video
–20 registered in a Dog Days of Summer Reading Challenge, which took part Aug. 5-25. A total of 6 completed it and were awarded prizes
–42 took part in three kids crafts events live and online. They included Kids Pinwheel, Take-n-Make Binoculars and Design-a-Bag crafts
–13 books were distributed in a DAR book giveaway conducted on Facebook
–132 buttons were made in the Monticello School Face Button Contest.
In other business, the board:
–heard that the flag pole has not been able to be repaired because part of the mechanism at the very top has malfunctioned. A bid is being obtained from a contractor to fix it; and
–was reminded that library trustee petitions would be available to potential candidates around Sept. 22. The seats currently held by Sue Lochbaum and Beth Manual are up for election next spring.