A light agenda and a sparse crowd attended 2020’s only in-person evening meeting so far of the Piatt County board on Oct. 14. Two 7 p.m. meetings were scheduled for this year, but the first one was remote only due to the pandemic
Mike Nolan, the only audience member present who is not a county employee, was appreciative.
“I appreciate you having a night meeting. Hopefully you’ll have more of these. Maybe COVID has stopped as many people coming,” said Nolan. “I do appreciate it.”
Finances still an issue
County Treasurer Debbie Marshall said an influx of real estate taxes has allowed the county to bump its invested funds balance from $160,000 to $700,000 since July, but there was still concern shown over the county’s overall bottom line.
Board member Dale Lattz pointed out that, with most of the property taxes and replacement tax revenues collected for the fiscal year that ends Nov. 30, this should be a high point for county balances.
“From a fiscal standpoint, this should be a high point of the year in the corporate general fund, and our General Corporate Fund is at a negative $800,000,” said Lattz. “I just want to make that known.”
The overall fund balance for the county increased about $1 million from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 to $2.8 million, mostly due to the receipt of real estate taxes. But the General Corporate Fund, which pays for a majority of county expenses, is in the red to the tune of $793,055 according to the latest treasurer’s report.
The fiscal state of the county prompted discussion on whether it could help Piatt County Transportation with a cash flow situation. PIATTRAN Director Jamie Trybom had asked for an emergency appropriation of $100,000 due to lagging state reimbursements, noting the State of Illinois is currently $386,000 behind in payments to the local entity.
“We haven’t been paid by the state since April,” said Trybom, noting the agency has a $60,000, two-month backlog of bills to pay, and that she did not take her salary the last pay period in order to make ends meet.
County Finance Manager Linda Leach said that, although there isn’t $100,000 in any one fund to lend PIATTRAN, there is enough overall in fund balances to help out with its cash flow.
Trybom anticipates being able to pay it back by the end of November.
Marshall said $64,000 could come out of the working cash fund.
“It’s a problem, but we do have the money (overall),” noted County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
“I don’t like to do this, but it’s just for a short period of time,” added board member Renee Fruendt.
Shannon Carroll said he was O.K. with the loan since the Transportation Committee had recommended it.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the emergency appropriation, with Spencer voting “no.”
Mental health update
Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said a soft re-opening of the day service program has resulted in getting it up to about 45 percent capacity since Aug. 1. He did express concern that, being at less than half capacity will reduce significantly. He did note that the state increased some reimbursements by 15 percent to help bridge some of the gap.
He also noted that studies show that alcohol consumption has increased 14 percent nationwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirkman also pointed people to a “Hidden in Plain Sight” video posted by the IMPACT Coalition. The presentation features a police officer noting signs of substance abuse in a mock bedroom. An interactive 360-degree version is also on the way.
“You will have a virtual presence in the room and can scroll around the entire bedroom, and in certain areas where you click on them there will be a popup that will tell you ‘this is an issue you should be looking for’,” said Kirkman. “So it will be a wonderful prevention tool to offer.”
Nursing Home personnel test clean
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said staff there are trying to figure out how to make the holidays special for occupants.
“How do we accommodate Thanksgiving dinner?” said Porter, noting that group dining has been minimal since lockdowns that started in March. “How do we try to incorporate as much family as we can with the rules we have been given. So that’s going to be our focus for the next couple of months, trying to bring more contact for the residents, because it has been a long, long summer.”
In good news, he said the county’s new Medicaid rate has increased $23.19 per day, which should result in about $155,000 more in revenue annually. Porter thanked nursing home financial manager Stephanie Berkey for here work in getting the data ready for the recent reassessment.
More properties back on the tax rolls
Board members voted to cancel the certificates for five properties in order for deeds to be transferred from the county to new owners, who purchased them at a recent delinquent tax auction.
“This is a way to get these back on the tax rolls” and generate property tax, said Marshall of the annual auction.
In other action, the board:
–approved a resolution to allocate $750,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for road maintenance. Highway Engineer Eric Seibring said he lowed that from $1 million in recent years, but said it should still be plenty to pay for the program;
–was told the next meeting of the zoning board of appeals will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21;
–closed an IDNS checking account that had not been used in several years. The $922.13 balance will be consolidated into a radiological emergency preparedness line item, as recommended by Marshall;
–approved a motion to keep closed session minutes closed;
–approved an ordinance authorizing the submission of paperwork for CURES money for the county;