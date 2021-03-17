MONTICELLO – With Piatt County Nursing Home residents now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, some indoor visits with loved ones are being allowed once again.
“At the nursing home, there is a room off of the dining room with an outside entrance, so families can come straight in there and don’t have to come through the rest of the building,” Nursing Home Finance Director Stephanie Berkey told the county board on March 10.
“At Maple Point, they’re allowing indoor visits in the east and west sitting rooms, which are also right inside the building.”
Berkey also reported Kathy Bush will be the new infectious control nurse at the facility, replacing Jessica Laswell, who is moving out of the state in April.
The nursing home also started a search for a new Services for Seniors director, Berkey said.
EMA documents submitted
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt, who is also serving as interim director of the county emergency management agency, said paperwork had been submitted to regional emergency authorities, the next step in certification renewals for the local EMA.
“They have been submitted for review at this point, so we’re just waiting on those to be passed on to the state,” Hunt said. “We’re hopeful we will get our accreditation.”
The county recently began advertising for a new, part-time EMA director.
Inching towards full capacity
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman told the board the center’s day program is up to about 85 percent of where it was pre-COVID, but said it will not fully open until safety measures are eased.
“The Department of Human Services puts caps due to masking, and social distancing, so until any of those are lifted or eased, we will not be at full capacity, which obviously affects billable revenue,” Kirkman said.
He was encouraged that the standards to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in the current Phase 1b now includes individuals age 16 and older who have a disability.
Roads, transportation
The board approved a resolution for replacement of a Sangamon Township bridge on Lickskillet Road that is currently closed. The cost will be an estimated $390,000.
“It’s set to be on the April (bid) letting in Springfield, and involves federal dollars. Because it involves federal dollars, IDOT likes to see a resolution saying where we’re going to pay it from,” County Transportation Engineer Eric Seibring said. “We’ve already approved the bridge petition. This just formalizes it in a resolution.”
Seibring said county bridges are in pretty good shape compared to many other counties.
“We currently have no structures out there that are below legal load limit. We do have five on the list that have a sufficiency rating of 52 or less, so we’re actually doing fairly well here in the county in terms of structures.”
Board members also approved three measures for Piatt County Transportation, including authorization of the 5311 grant agreement that will net the public transportation network an estimated $81,636.
Also approved was an annual agreement where the county promises to provide public transportation with the service as part of its grant.
“I just want to compliment (Piatt County Transportation Director) Jamie (Trybom) and her staff. Piattran is up and running and doing a good job,” county board transportation committee director Todd Henricks said.
In other action, the board:
–Approved the following appointments: Suzanne Wells, public building commission board; Paul Foran, an alternative member to the zoning board of appeals; and Jim Harrington, vice-president of the zoning board of appeals;
–heard an update from Piatt County Workforce Director Cassandra Dunham that her office now has three people funded for the employee training program, and is working with area businesses to add more; and
–was told by Kirkman that there are several national awareness months in March that are observed at the mental health center, including Gambling Awareness Month, Development Disabilities Awareness Month and Social Worker Awareness Month.
“I just have to publicly commend our social workers. They do an amazing job for our county in providing behavioral health care to all of our residents,” Kirkman said.