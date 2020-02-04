The Piatt County Museum announces its first annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Program at the Monticello Community Building on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., preceded by appetizers and refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m. and an opportunity to view Lincoln artifacts collected by local historian Christopher “Abe” Cody-Bantz.
There is a cost for tickets, with a discounted rates for couples. The program, by Christopher “Abe” Cody-Bantz, will start at 8 p.m. Catering will be by Lucia’s Catering.. All proceeds will benefit the Piatt County Museum.
Advanced reservations are needed by Feb. 9, and can be obtained by calling Christopher Cody at 217-762-5876.