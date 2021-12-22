MONTICELLO — The Monticello school district has officially put the Lincoln Elementary School building and surrounding property up for sale.
The building, green space surrounding it and the parking lot to the west are all included — nine parcels and about 5 acres in all. The minimum bid will be $400,000.
Preschool through first-grade school children stopped attending there this fall after a 14-classroom addition was completed at Washington Elementary, which now houses all preschool through third graders.
School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board Dec. 15 there is a particular process that governs the sale of property funded by taxpayer dollars.
“We have to advertise that we’re accepting proposals for the school property in three consecutive weeks in a local newspaper,” Zimmerman said. “The bids will be due at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022. At that time we’ll open any and all bids, and the top three highest bidders will have the opportunity to raise their bid by a closed bid due on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. in the unit office. Kind of an auction-like thing.”
If a bid is awarded, a contract would need to be signed within 60 days, with the school district wanting the formal closing to occur by Aug. 1.
If a minimum bid is not submitted, the school board can choose to lower it and re-advertise, or advertise the property with a real estate agent for 120 days.
The district could also keep the school and lease or rent space, although Zimmerman said that is not his preference, even though the Clinton Community YMCA has expressed interest in continuing to rent a portion of Lincoln.
“That would cover our costs, but we’d be responsible for the upkeep of Lincoln School, which is really what we’re trying to avoid,” Zimmerman said.
“How did you come up with the $400,000 (asking price)?” asked board member Tara Grabarczyk.
Zimmerman said it was just a figure he came up with after deciding not to have the property formally appraised.
“I did contact an appraiser,” he said. “They said they could charge $20,000 to do an appraisal, but it’s a shot in the dark because there are no comparables for used schools in residential neighborhoods in small towns, so we just decided to not to do it.”
School buildings often do not sell for their appraised value. One example is Sangamon Elementary in Mahomet, which was appraised at $2.2 million, but eventually sold in 2017 for $750,000.
In putting together the property description, Zimmerman said it is actually made up of nine separate parcels that have come together into one area over time, noting that at one time a street even ran through the property that now makes up the school building.
If the entire school land is not sold through the bid process, there is a possibility that it could be sold in pieces.
History
The original, three-story portion of Lincoln Elementary was finished in 1911. Two-story additions were added on in 1928 and 1966, along with a one-floor addition in 1991.
The ground floor area totals 34,500 square feet.
Lincoln most recently housed pre-kindergarten through first grade students.