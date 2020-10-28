For the fourth time in two years, Cerro Gordo has a new village president.
Tim Allen resigned the post on Oct. 19, saying he would be moving out of the village. Trustee Linda Ash was voted in as his replacement.
Brad Williams served two terms as village president before stepping down in November of 2018. Dennis Ridgeway was appointed to that spot, serving until stepping down in October of 2019, when Allen was installed is president.
Ash served as the village clerk from 2001-2015, and won a term for trustee in 2016. Now she puts on a new hat as mayor.
“I have worn different hats, so I guess this will be a new one to wear,” she told the village board at its Oct. 19 session.
As far as will she run for mayor after finishing out Allen’s unexpired term, Ash is not sure.
Ash also has worked at the local Post Office since 2011 and drove the bus for Cerro Gordo Schools for many years prior to that.
To fulfill the open trustee position from Mike Martin, Jim Henderson was sworn in. Henderson stated he served as the Village Clerk for Oreana years ago, served on the Argenta Oreana Fire Department for 15 years, and for six of those years served as Secretary and Treasurer, and for seven, a training officer. He also stated he held the President’s seat for Macon County Firefighters Association during that time. Henerson was voted in unanimously. He will serve the next seven months and then will have to petition in December to retain his seat.
He will remain a trustee until the election in April. The village holds a caucus in December for the open positions. There are three trustee positions and a Mayoral position up for election next April.