Lisa Shreffler (with scissors) cuts a ribbon at the grand opening of her business, Lisa Shreffler Photography at 108 E. Livingston St. in Monticello. Also pictured here are: Front row – Shreffler’s nephew Isaiah and niece Ansley, and husband AJ Bourne; and back row – Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner, Kimberly Shields, Dora Shreffler, Steve Shreffler, and Justin Wallner.