MONTICELLO — Lisa Shreffler is a sucker for a good love story.
Whether at a wedding or spending the day with a couple celebrating its 60th anniversary, the local photographer admits, “I just love love stories.”
That’s why she gravitates towards nuptials as owner of Lisa Shreffler Photography, which recently opened a studio at 108 E. Livingston St. in Monticello.
Although wedding days are long and can “be all over the place,” the 2009 Monticello High School graduate adds, “I have found that I especially enjoy documenting weddings. Maybe it is because I am sentimental, but getting to know my couples and learning about their love stories is so special.”
The business also provides portraits, family photography, executive portraits and business branding for its clients.
Shreffler started taking photos in 2005 on an Intel camera that had no LCD on the back, moved on to fancier point and shoots, and now uses professional Nikons.
Not long after she took it up, people started paying for her work, which eventually led to her incorporating in 2018.
Lately, she has been focusing on making sure people have long-lasting art for their homes after finding that digital only photos were fading in people’s memories and on their laptops.
“We are in such a throwaway society. I would give people photos on a drive, where would see them for a few days then forget about them. People don’t print out photos anymore,” Shreffler said.
“A handful of years into business, I started to notice a trend. Repeat clients would come to me and mention during their session things like, ‘Yeah, I really need to print our pictures from last year.’”
So she has stepped back in time to make sure physical prints are once again emphasized, even making house calls to help find the right spot for them in clients’ homes.
“Where do they want to see these displayed? Do they want something big for their living room, or a collection of smaller pieces that go together? How about an album that can live on their coffee table? No matter what it is, we plan it out prior to the session so I can keep that in mind while I am shooting,” Shreffler said.
“We are a full service experience. I will be there for the entire process, from booking photos to getting them on their walls.”
Shreffler describes herself as a driven, “Type A gal by nature,” so enjoys helping people as not only a photographer, but planner and problem solver.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at her storefront on Thursday, April 22, part of an open house held at the business.
More info
Additional information on Lisa Shreffler Photography is available on its website, https://lisashreffler.com.