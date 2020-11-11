Sangamon Township volunteers Kathleen Piatt, Bob Sinclair, Rosi McLeese and Mike Nolan installed a Little Free Library at the home of Dustin and Janelle Harper in White Heath on Oct. 28. The library allows people to both donate and take books to read. Other book boxes are being planned. Those interested in hosting them can send an email to sangamontownshipoffice@gmail.com.
