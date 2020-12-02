Mike Heiniger Photography and DeWitt, Macon and Piatt County 4-H are offering junior high and high school students a new 4-H photography club this winter.
“Take Your Best Shot” will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec 15, Dec. 22, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, and Feb. 23 at Click Studio located at 113 S. State St. in Monticello. The six-week club will cover topics such as lighting, rule of thirds, posing, and more. Participants may use a cell phone camera or digital camera.
There is a fee to take part, which includes a 4-H membership. Participants need to register by Dec.10 at go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents. There is limited capacity for this club. For more information, please contact Rachel at racheld@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access need.