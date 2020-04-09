Monticello author Dick Fox has released a seventh book in his "Domestic" series of historical fiction novels, and is making the electronic version of "Blue Caravans, Red Crossroads" available for free.
“For your coronavirus isolation reading, this book is available free," said Fox, who started with the release of "Domestic Vietnam" in 2015 and has since written books focusing on other countries including Cuba, Panama, Puerto Rico and Columbia.
Those wanting to take advantage of the offer can email Fox — a Vietnam War veteran — at foxdick@hotmail.com.
"If they email, I'll reply with this book," added Fox.
His most recent effort is a 360-word treatise on the caravans of people who seek a better life by leaving all that they have, and trek towards the United States, typically on foot.
“It attempts to describe the plight within the plight. People don’t really understand the triad of El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and the life down there, and what pushes these people to close what homes they have, pick up and joining a caravan not really knowing where it is going," said Fox.
"Despite the illegalities of crossing the border, they are in a wave of trying to get away from poverty, of crime, the lack of opportunity," he added.
In the past, Fox's publications have had a conservative bent, and "Blue Caravans" includes a political battle in the title. He said the Blue Caravans represent an open border policy, while the Red Crossroads are those who want more regulated immigration policies for the United States.
The book revolves around fictional characters Isotope Charlie and his niece Josephina, who caravan from El Salvador and "become disciples of freedom within the caravans."
The book is also available on Amazon, along with the other books in his series. Next up for Fox is a publication on Venezuela.
Print versions can also be printed on demand at Fastprint in Monticello, but those are at a cost. Copies can also be personalized.