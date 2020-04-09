Several Central Illinois authors have books available at Hartfield Book Store in Monticello. Although the store is closed to walk-ins, publications can be ordered through their website at hartfieldbookco.com.
Some of the area authors available include:
Author from Bement – Jody Shonkwiler, children’s books
Bloomington – Jamie Schlosser, romance; Genevieve Jack, paranormal romance
Champaign – Susan Furlong, mystery/suspense; Michael Jeffords and Susan Post, science and nature; Janice Harrington, poetry and children’s books; Jean Thompson, fiction; Kristin Hoganson, history; Deb Aronson, middle grade nonfiction; Gordon Oyer, history; Maureen Holtz, Allerton history book
Gibson City – Larry Day (illustrator), children’s books
Gifford – Lisa Walsh, young adult fiction
Mahomet – Tim Lybarger, history
Monticello – Jaleigh Johnson, middle grade fantasy; Stephen Lyons, science and nature; Martha Yamnitz and Jeri Hansen, children’s books; David McGraw, political science; Brad Garrett, middle grade fiction; Huey Freeman, history
Springfield – Beverly Hinds, mystery/suspense; Amanda Beams, historical fiction; Guy Fraker, history
Urbana – Bill Geist, memoir/humor