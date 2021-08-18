MONTICELLO — An eight-person, Monticello-based billiards team has qualified for the American Poolplayers Association World Championship, which will be Oct. 25-30 in Las Vegas.
Better N 21 qualified for the 9-ball division by winning their bracket at a qualifier July 30-Aug. 1 in Decatur.
Players are handicapped one through nine, with the highest number indicating the better shooter. The art is in putting together five players with a total handicap of 23 or lower, the limit during matches.
“You have to make more balls the higher you are. A ‘one’ would have to make 14 balls, a ‘nine’ would have to make 75 balls before that ‘one’ makes 14. Every ball is a point, the 9-ball is worth three points,” said Roger Salmon, a member of Better N 21.
His team features competitors with handicaps of two up to seven.
Salmon has competed in billiards tourneys since the 1990s and will be making his fourth trip to the World Championship, but his first in 9-ball. The others have been in 8-ball.
He chuckles when he explains the origin of the team’s name, Better N 21.
“Everything’s got to be better in (20)21, right?” Salmon said.
“Next year it might be Better N 22!”
Team members are Amy Salmon, Lauren Culpepper, Teri Ekiss, Anthony Mills, Brandon Mills, Mike Downey, Roger Salmon and Roger Chitwood.