On March 19 and 20th (Friday night and Saturday morning), Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello, will hold a video in-person and Zoom virtual presentation of the 2021 Johnny Hunt Men’s Conference. There will be three main keynote messages and two breakout sessions for men desiring to grow in their Christian life. The conference is titled “Escape the Lone Wolf (Men)tality”.
Sign-up for this conference will be available through a registration sign-up link available from the church’s Facebook page, the church’s e-mail (calvary@monticello-calvarybaptist.net), (we will send you the registration link) or by calling the church (217-762-2988, leave a message). This conference is offered at no cost to any participant of the conference.