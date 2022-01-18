MONTICELLO — Gruff but lovable. That’s the basic description of the late Ed Asner from local filmmaker Robin Christian, who worked with the seven-time Emmy award winning actor on four of his projects.
And although Asner died in August of 2021, Christian will help the public remember him as part of two projects he has yet to release: “A Fargo Christmas Story” and “Automouse.” Asner is featured in each.
A softy on the inside but prickly on the outside, Christian remembers one of the first things Asner said to him on set.
“‘You’ve got pretty eyes. I was trying to think of something nice to say, and that’s all I could think of today,’” he recalls Asner telling him.
A few years later, when they knew each other better, Robin was at Asner’s home in California for a lunch meeting. After going to the kitchen to retrieve something, upon his return Christian found Asner on the phone with none other than Mary Tyler Moore.
“‘This director, he keeps badgering me,’” Asner said to Moore. Shifting his gaze to Christian, he yelled, “‘I thought you left a long time ago.’”
Christian responded by giving him a hug.
“He kisses me on the cheek and says, ‘it’s just Robin,’” Christian said.
On the other end of the phone, Mary Tyler Moore said, “Oh, Ed,” reminiscent of her signature “Oh, Rob” retort in the old Dick Van Dyke television show.
“He was a buddy. We got to be real friends,” Christian added of Asner.
The filmmaker remembers his friend as tireless, both professionally and personally.
“He was very proud of his health. When I went to see him when he was 89, he was out in the back yard on the elliptical and he was going to town. He was almost 90 years old. That was great.”
Another time he saw Asner in a one-man play where he portrayed Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“He was 89, and he nailed it,” Christian said. “I asked him, ‘how are you capable of it?’ He said, ‘I’ve lived long because of the work. It empowers me.’”
Christian said Asner liked Monticello, where he filmed four times for three productions, including the already-released “Sheba,” a 2005 movie that also featured Judge Reinhold.
While in Monticello, Asner was introduced to Christian’s uncle, a similarly-aged man. At an ice cream shop stop, the pair started arguing over who had the larger number of past physical maladies.
And ended up comparing scars.
“They’re pulling up their clothes in an ice cream shop showing their scars,” Christian recalls.
His uncle seemingly won the argument when he partially dropped his paints to reveal one leg that was shorter than the other.
“Ed was a great guy I was blessed to know, and fortunate to have in my movies because he liked my scripts,” Christian said.
Asner acted in the following Dreamscape Productions:
— “Sheba,” already released and available on Prime Video;
— “Brushmaking in America 1917 to 2017,” a documentary about the legend of broom making in Arcola, which is also released;
— “A Fargo Christmas Story,” which is wrapped and should be released in 2022; and
— “Automouse,” a yet to be released live-action story about a robot mouse that starts to think it is real.
Future projects
Next up for Christian is “Joy to the World,” a musical featuring Three Dog Night songs that he hopes to film locally next summer. He is looking for the perfect country home and property to portray the 1970s setting. Those with ideas on possible film locations can contact him at Robin@Dreamscape.LA.