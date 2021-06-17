CISCO — Clara Rudolph and Emma McConnell have been selected by Craig-Reed American LegionAuxiliary #1181 in Cisco to attend the 80th session of Illini Girls State on June 21-25. Girls State is a simulation based on Illinois government to provide citizenship training for girls who have just completed their junior year of high school. This year’s session will be presented virtually.
Clara Rudolph
Rudolph is the daughter of Thomas and Heather Rudolph of Monticello. She is a student at Monticello High School. Her school activities include journalism, track and field, and cross country. She is a member of Lifesavers, Spanish Club, student council, is the junior class treasurer, a correspondent for The News-Gazette, in National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
She is involved in the youth group Rooted in Christ and is a writer for the Piatt County Journal-Republican.
Emma McConnell
McConnell is the daughter of Heather McConnell-Smith and Kevin Smith of Oreana, and Gary McConnell of Decatur. She is a student at Argenta-Oreana High School. Her school activities include chorus and the academic challenge team.
She volunteers at St. John’s Lutheran Church every other Sunday and at special events. She is a participant in the Richland Community College dual credit program.