Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.