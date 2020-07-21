Despite keeping this year’s St. Jude run local, runners from the Monticello area still raised $65,000 for St. Jude efforts, including it’s children’s hospital. Participants usually spend the weekend running from Monticello to Peoria, but that route was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, they ran through several Monticello neighborhoods Saturday – and the downtown square – to thank people for their donations. Runners raised dollars in different ways, including online efforts, by holding events, even by making masks for donations to St. Jude.
Anyone interested in joining the run next year can email organizer Tricia Shaw at shatr@sages.us. Additional information is also available at www.stjuderuns.org.
“We hope to be back to normal next year with our overnight run to Peoria on July 16-17!” added Shaw.
This year’s local, socially distanced events raised a grand total of about $4.6 million dollars nationwide.
In this photo, runners pose together at the Piatt County Forest Preserve Park in Monticello.