The St. Jude Monticello-to-Peoria Run Team is looking for runners with a desire to help the kids of St. Jude. While 90 miles may seem intimidating, the group runs as a team, each runner running as much or as little as they want at an accessible (11 minute) pace.
Whether it is an exciting run with St. Jude patients and family cheering from the sidelines or a country road at 2 a.m., the music van follows the runners the entire way, playing favorite run mixes.
The group last year raised $65,000, and hopes to raise $100,000 this year, to be held July 16-17.
Participants can sign up at www.stjuderuns.org and select “Monticello.” Questions can be referred to Tricia Shaw at shatr@sages.us
Last year accommodations were made due to COVID-19. This year, organizers hope for a normal event, but are prepared to adjust as needed.