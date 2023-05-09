MONTICELLO – The majority of 911 calls to Piatt County are medical calls, says Ethan Leynes, a paramedic with the Kirby Ambulance in Monticello.
“I would estimate that around 90% are medical,” he said, “and because of that, it is important that our firefighters and first responders are ready.”
Last month, 14 members of an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) successfully completed a 10-week course to become state-certified. Now, every fire department in the county has at least one certified EMR.
The class was taught by Leynes and Director of Ambulance Services, Crystal Alexander. Students were from Mid-Piatt, Cisco, Monticello, Bement and Cerro Gordo fire departments.
“They are not just looked at as firefighters who fight fires, but also as first responders and depending upon where you live, it can take some time for an ambulance to get there. By having this certification, they can get the initial assessment and initial medical treatment done.”
Leynes said it is an intense, hybrid course that included online and classroom hours, as well as homework, assessments and tests, sometimes on their own hours and had to work on it multiple days throughout the week.
Some members of the Kirby Ambulance Service also assisted Leynes and Alexander.
“Because we had such a great turnout, this will help residents throughout the county,” Leynes said. “That’s a great thing and one idea we would like to push is to try and recruit more volunteers. EMR level should become the standard for local fire departments.”
This was the first class in at least10 years, Alexander said.
“We had the manpower, we had the time and we knew there was a need in Piatt County,” she added. “Kirby is a good spot because it is a central location since we had so many departments taking part.”
Both Alexander and Leynes say they will try to conduct a class on a yearly or bi-yearly basis.
“This was a lot of time spent on their own and they should be recognized for that,” Alexander said. “They came to class every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and then had a lot of work to do on their own. They all had full-time jobs and some came from straight from work, but they were all successful, with high, passing rates and so they all took it seriously and did what had to be done.”