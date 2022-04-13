MONTICELLO – Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Piatt County between March 29 and April 4, according to the Piatt-DeWitt Bi-County Health Department.
As of April 4, there have been 69,954 tests done in Piatt County since March 2020. Of those, 4,395 tested positive and 23 residents have died with the virus.
Monticello has reported the most cases in Piatt County, with 2,041 confirmed cases. There have been 36,001 tests on Monticello residents since the start of the pandemic.
In DeWitt County, there have been 67,063 tests completed with 4,319 resulting in positive cases. There have been 37 people who have died with COVID-19 in DeWitt County.
In Farmer City, there have been 874 confirmed cases. Most of the DeWitt County cases have come from Clinton, where there have been 2,594 confirmed cases.
Statewide, there have been 3,080,436 confirmed cases as of April 8.
More than 33,465 Illinois residents have died with Covid since March 2020.
The case rates for COVID-19 are no longer declining and are rising in some areas of the state and have plateaued in other areas over the last two weeks.
However, hospitalizations and deaths continue to remain low at this point in time. Given that the spread of COVID-19 is not showing signs of further waning, it is critically important that those who continue to be at high risk for serious illness take the following precautions:
Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health informed Illinois vaccine providers that it has adopted the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a second booster dose for certain individuals at least four months after the first booster dose.
This applies to adults over 50 years of age, and to immunocompromised individuals over 12 years old. The CDC also recommended a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for all those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their primary dose and their first booster, four months after their first booster dose.
Those who already received an mRNA booster dose after their initial Johnson and Johnson primary vaccine do not need an additional booster unless they are either over the age of 50 years or immunocompromised.