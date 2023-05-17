MANSFIELD - Farm Credit Illinois recently awarded a community improvement grant in the amount of $500 to the Mansfield Clovers 4-H club of Piatt County.
The club will use the grant funds to purchase flower seeds and fresh flowers to plant in the raised beds at the Piatt County Nursing Home. The residents of the nursing home will also help the Mansfield Clovers Club members with planting the flowers.
The Mansfield Clovers 4-H club was one of 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to receive a community improvement grant. This year Farm Credit Illinois has awarded a total of $25,000 in grant funds to clubs and chapters making tangible contributions in their communities by implementing an improvement project. The club president, Kenzie Owen, was responsible for applying for the grant. She named the project “Growing With Generations”.
The Mansfield Cloverbuds 4-H club started in the fall of 2021, and the Mansfield Clovers 4-H club started in the fall of 2022. Between both clubs there are around twenty members. The Cloverbuds are junior 4-H members, and the Clovers are eight years old and above. The county extension that the Mansfield Clovers/Cloverbuds are a part of is Macon/Dewitt/Piatt. Anyone that is interested in learning more about Illinois 4-H can do so by clicking this link: https://4h.extension.illinois.edu/participate/learn-more-about-joining