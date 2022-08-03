4-H Horse show winners

CLINTON - The DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H Horse Show kicked off the 4-H fair season on July 2 and July 3 at the DeWitt County 4-H Fairgrounds. A total of nineteen 4-H members from the three counties participated in English, Western, and speed classes to earn the following awards.
Jr. Showmanship – David Spinner, DeWitt
Int. Showmanship – Amyla Horn, DeWitt
Sr. Showmanship – Lacey Bourn, Macon
Jr. High Point – Brynlee Callahan, DeWitt
Jr. Reserve High Point – Briley Thomas, DeWitt
Int. High Point – Trevor Heldt, DeWitt
Int. Reserve High Point – Stephanie Niesen, DeWitt
Sr. High Point – Lacey Bourn, Macon
Sr. Reserve High Point – Hannah Niesen, DeWitt
Grand Champion Halter – Lexi Merriman, DeWitt
Reserve Champion Halter – Lexi Merriman, DeWitt
Jr. Versatility – Brynlee Callahan, DeWitt
Int. Versatility – Trevor Heldt, DeWitt
Sr. Versatility – Lacey Bourn, DeWitt
Fastest Flags – Hannah Niesen, DeWitt
Fastest Poles – Hannah Niesen, DeWitt
Fastest Barrels – Hannah Niesen, DeWitt
Sportsmanship – Lexi Merriman, DeWitt
High Point Walk Trot (8-10 years) – Davis Spinner, DeWitt
Reserve High Point Walk Trot (8-10 years) – Lillian Elsea, DeWitt
High Point Walk Trot (11-18 years) – Miller Giger, Macon
Take the Lead – Lacey Bourn, Macon
ABOUT 4-H: Illinois 4-H empowers and prepares Illinois youth for success. University of Illinois Extension provides 4-H programs in every county in Illinois, affecting the lives of 200,000 youth each year through sustained learning clubs, groups, and short-term programming.