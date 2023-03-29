MONTICELLO — Piatt County 4-H is looking for volunteers to help plant 25 oak trees at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello as part of the 4-H Green Communities Tree Program.
Planting new trees can combat complex environmental issues such as Carbon neutrality and nutrient runoff.
The Piatt County Oak Savanna Tree Planting will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Participants should meet at the parking lot/trailhead for the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail before the group hikes to the planting location. There will be an option to drive closer for anyone unable to hike that distance.
“We need to become ‘carbon neutral’ by producing less CO2 gas and finding new ways to absorb and hold these carbon molecules so they don’t get trapped in the atmosphere which adds to the warming of our planet,” says Curt Sinclair, University of Illinois Extension 4-H natural resources and shooting sports specialist. “At the same time, we need to reduce storm water runoff to improve water quality.”
Historically, Illinois supported 14 million acres of trees.
That number dropped alarmingly to three million acres before intentional efforts began to reverse the decline. Today, there are five million acres of trees.
In the spring of 2023, 4-H youth in Piatt county and 38 other counties throughout Illinois will each plant a grouping of 25 oak trees on public properties in their county.
The groups, called savanna, will bring new life to oak-hickory forests currently under threat in Illinois, with total plantings across the state anticipated to hit 950 new trees.
Prairie Materials provided support for this program.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for our local 4-H youth to get outside, get their hands dirty, while addressing the number one issue of Illinois Forest Action Plan 2020-2030: re-establishment of oak-hickory ecosystems, says 4-H Program Coordinator Eric Eickmeier.
Youth, adults, businesses, and other organizations that would like to participate in the planting process should contact Eric at 217-762-2191.