MONTICELLO — It was the second year for the combined DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H Fair. Families converged upon the DeWitt County 4-H Fairgrounds from July 8 through July 11 for the general projects and livestock show.
Friday night’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the 4-H members. There was plenty to do with finishing general projects and taking care of livestock.
“We had a very successful 4-H fair this year, and we are so proud of all of our 4-H members,” says Jenna Ward, 4-H program coordinator. “We are also thankful for all of our volunteers who help us throughout the 4-H fair.”
One hundred and ninety-seven DeWitt, Piatt, and Macon 4-H members exhibited 1,230 projects in the shooting sports competition, horse show, general project, and livestock shows.
Thirty-six Piatt County 4-H members entered 199 projects.
The following is a list of Piatt County 4-H members who received awards during the DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H fair.
Animal Science:
State Fair Delegates for Animal Science – Evelynn Koslosky, Abby Pilcher
Civic Engagement:
Champion Civic Engagement 1 Exhibit – Abby Pilcher
State Fair Delegate for Civic Engagement – Abby Pilcher
Creative Arts:
Reserve Champion Photography 1 Exhibit – Alexandra Pruski
Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Claire Reedy
Champion Wood Exhibit – Kody Roberts
Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Non-Sewn Exhibit – Claire Reedy
Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Della Taylor
Champion Sewing Skills (C-U Sewing Guild Award) – Logan Pyatt
State Fair Delegate for Communications – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegates for Photography – Gabrielle Block, Alexandra Pruski
State Fair Delegates for Food Decorating – Claire Reedy, Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Ava Reedy, Claire Reedy
State Fair Delegate for Clay – Ava Reedy
State Fair Delegate for Fiber – Gabrielle Block
State Fair Delegate for Glass/Plastic – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for Heritage Arts – Gabrielle Block
State Fair Delegate for Nature – Gabrielle Block
State Fair Delegate for Paper – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for Wood – Kody Roberts
State Fair Alternates for Food Decorating – Anna Block, Cassandra Block
State Fair Alternates for Clay – Gabrielle Block, Ava Schrage
State Fair Alternates for Fiber – Anna Block, Cassandra Block
State Fair Alternates for Heritage Arts – Gabrielle Block, Ava Schrage, Kaydance Wooton
State Fair Alternate for Wood – Kody Roberts
State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Della Taylor, Logan Pyatt, Claire Reedy
State Fair Alternates for STEAM Clothing – Ava Reedy, Ava Schrage, Lillian Taylor
Environmental Sciences:
Champion Geology Exhibit – Lillian Taylor
State Fair Delegate for Geology – Lillian Taylor
State Fair Delegate for Shooting Sports – Michael Trueblood
Food Systems:
Champion Floriculture C Exhibit – Ava Reedy
Reserve Champion Vegetable Plate Exhibit – Della Taylor
State Fair Delegates for Floriculture – Ava Reedy, Lillian Taylor
State Fair Delegates for Vegetable Gardening – Silas Cler, Kaygan Coppess, Della Taylor
Healthy Living & Nutrition:
Best of Show Healthy Living & Nutrition – Claire Reedy
Champion Child Development Exhibit – Ella Corum
Reserve Champion Cooking 101-Cereal Bars Exhibit – Abby Pilcher
Champion Cooking 101-Coffee Cake Exhibit – Della Taylor
Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit – Claire Reedy
Champion Cooking 301 Exhibit – Ella Corum
Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Gabrielle Block
Reserve Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Gabrielle Block
State Fair Delegates for Foods – Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum, Abby Pilcher, Claire Reedy, Della Taylor
State Fair Alternates for Foods – Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Logan Pyatt, Kaydance Wooton
STEM:
Champion Welding Exhibit – Kody Roberts
State Fair Delegate for Electricity – Korbyn Corum
State Fair Delegate for Welding – Kody Roberts
State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Korbyn Corum, Kody Roberts
State Fair Alternate for Woodworking – Colin Peterson
Beef:
Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Jeremiah Wenke
Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Champion Pair of Steers – Jeremiah Wenke
Goats:
Grand Champion Meat Buck – Jacob Wenke
Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jacob Wenke, Piatt
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jeremiah Wenke
Grand Champion Market Doe – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Grand Champion Market Doe – Jacob Wenke
Jr. Showmanship – Andrea Blacker
Sr. Showmanship – Jeremiah Wenke
Poultry:
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen – Ava Reedy
Grand Champion Meat Trio – Abby Pilcher
Jr. Poultry Showmanship – Abby Pilcher
Sr. Poultry Showmanship – Ava Reedy
Rabbits:
Jr. Showmanship – Kaygan Coppess
Swine:
Champion Chester White Barrow – Jacob Wenke
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Jacob Wenke