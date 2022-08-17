MONTICELLO — It was the second year for the combined DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H Fair. Families converged upon the DeWitt County 4-H Fairgrounds from July 8 through July 11 for the general projects and livestock show.

Friday night’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the 4-H members. There was plenty to do with finishing general projects and taking care of livestock.

“We had a very successful 4-H fair this year, and we are so proud of all of our 4-H members,” says Jenna Ward, 4-H program coordinator. “We are also thankful for all of our volunteers who help us throughout the 4-H fair.”

One hundred and ninety-seven DeWitt, Piatt, and Macon 4-H members exhibited 1,230 projects in the shooting sports competition, horse show, general project, and livestock shows.

Thirty-six Piatt County 4-H members entered 199 projects.

The following is a list of Piatt County 4-H members who received awards during the DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H fair.

Animal Science:

State Fair Delegates for Animal Science – Evelynn Koslosky, Abby Pilcher

Civic Engagement:

Champion Civic Engagement 1 Exhibit – Abby Pilcher

State Fair Delegate for Civic Engagement – Abby Pilcher

Creative Arts:

Reserve Champion Photography 1 Exhibit – Alexandra Pruski

Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Claire Reedy

Champion Wood Exhibit – Kody Roberts

Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Non-Sewn Exhibit – Claire Reedy

Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Della Taylor

Champion Sewing Skills (C-U Sewing Guild Award) – Logan Pyatt

State Fair Delegate for Communications – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegates for Photography – Gabrielle Block, Alexandra Pruski

State Fair Delegates for Food Decorating – Claire Reedy, Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Ava Reedy, Claire Reedy

State Fair Delegate for Clay – Ava Reedy

State Fair Delegate for Fiber – Gabrielle Block

State Fair Delegate for Glass/Plastic – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for Heritage Arts – Gabrielle Block

State Fair Delegate for Nature – Gabrielle Block

State Fair Delegate for Paper – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for Wood – Kody Roberts

State Fair Alternates for Food Decorating – Anna Block, Cassandra Block

State Fair Alternates for Clay – Gabrielle Block, Ava Schrage

State Fair Alternates for Fiber – Anna Block, Cassandra Block

State Fair Alternates for Heritage Arts – Gabrielle Block, Ava Schrage, Kaydance Wooton

State Fair Alternate for Wood – Kody Roberts

State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Della Taylor, Logan Pyatt, Claire Reedy

State Fair Alternates for STEAM Clothing – Ava Reedy, Ava Schrage, Lillian Taylor

Environmental Sciences:

Champion Geology Exhibit – Lillian Taylor

State Fair Delegate for Geology – Lillian Taylor

State Fair Delegate for Shooting Sports – Michael Trueblood

Food Systems:

Champion Floriculture C Exhibit – Ava Reedy

Reserve Champion Vegetable Plate Exhibit – Della Taylor

State Fair Delegates for Floriculture – Ava Reedy, Lillian Taylor

State Fair Delegates for Vegetable Gardening – Silas Cler, Kaygan Coppess, Della Taylor

Healthy Living & Nutrition:

Best of Show Healthy Living & Nutrition – Claire Reedy

Champion Child Development Exhibit – Ella Corum

Reserve Champion Cooking 101-Cereal Bars Exhibit – Abby Pilcher

Champion Cooking 101-Coffee Cake Exhibit – Della Taylor

Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit – Claire Reedy

Champion Cooking 301 Exhibit – Ella Corum

Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Gabrielle Block

Reserve Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Gabrielle Block

State Fair Delegates for Foods – Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum, Abby Pilcher, Claire Reedy, Della Taylor

State Fair Alternates for Foods – Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Logan Pyatt, Kaydance Wooton

STEM:

Champion Welding Exhibit – Kody Roberts

State Fair Delegate for Electricity – Korbyn Corum

State Fair Delegate for Welding – Kody Roberts

State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Korbyn Corum, Kody Roberts

State Fair Alternate for Woodworking – Colin Peterson

Beef:

Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Jeremiah Wenke

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Champion Pair of Steers – Jeremiah Wenke

Goats:

Grand Champion Meat Buck – Jacob Wenke

Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jacob Wenke, Piatt

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jeremiah Wenke

Grand Champion Market Doe – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Grand Champion Market Doe – Jacob Wenke

Jr. Showmanship – Andrea Blacker

Sr. Showmanship – Jeremiah Wenke

Poultry:

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen – Ava Reedy

Grand Champion Meat Trio – Abby Pilcher

Jr. Poultry Showmanship – Abby Pilcher

Sr. Poultry Showmanship – Ava Reedy

Rabbits:

Jr. Showmanship – Kaygan Coppess

Swine:

Champion Chester White Barrow – Jacob Wenke

Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Jacob Wenke

