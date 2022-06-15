MONTICELLO – A total of 44 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Piatt County last week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,730, as of Friday and since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Twenty-three residents have died with Covid. In DeWitt County, 40 people have died with Covid, including one in the past week, and as of Friday, there had been 4,545 confirmed cases, 22 more than a week ago.
In Monticello, there have been 2,246 confirmed cases, including 35 new cases.
Other Piatt County communities and their number of cases include Atwood (482), Bement (490), Cerro Gordo (493), Cisco (116), DeLand (119), Hammond (193), LaPlace (75), Mansfield (438), Milmine (40) and White Heath (327).
In DeWitt County, Farmer City has recorded 951 cases. Weldon has had 157 cases and there have been 2,706 cases in Clinton.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3.
According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield and far Southern Illinois.
An additional 39 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson in Southern Illinois.
“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions. The most effective way to prevent severe illness is for all to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters. This is especially important for elders and persons who are immunocompromised or have complex medical conditions. Wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”
In addition, Tokars said anyone who is sick should stay home. Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms, should test themselves before visiting with loved ones.