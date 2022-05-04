MONTICELLO – Piatt County reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 last week and remains at the state’s medium transmission level.
As of Friday, there had been 4,506 cases reported in the county since March 2020 and 23 residents have died with the virus. In DeWitt County, there have been 4,344 cases reported including 12 new ones during the last week. There have been 37 people who have died with the virus in the county.
Logan County was added to the state’s medium transmission level. McLean and Champaign counties were added previously. The transmission level is based on the numbers of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days and other factors, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Monticello has reported the most cases in Piatt County with 2,129 confirmed cases. Mansfield has reported 414 cases, Bement has reported 481 cases, there have been 315 in White Heath, and 478 in Cerro Gordo.
In Farmer City, there have been 887 confirmed cases. Most of the DeWitt County cases have come from Clinton, where there have been 2,618 confirmed cases.
On Friday, the IDPH reported 24,646 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 46 deaths since April 22, 2022.
At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.
IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said the State of Illinois remains strongly positioned to respond in the event of a new COVID-19 surge. The department has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatment.
“The most important point we want to stress about COVID-19 treatments is that timing is essential, and the public should know that it is critically important to consult a healthcare provider and seek treatment immediately if you test positive,” Tokars said.
“The treatments are widely available with a prescription, and they are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”
A total of 21,871,464 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of April 28. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 15,913 doses.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the vaccinated population is boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.