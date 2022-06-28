MONTICELLO – Seventy-five campers and Monticello High School Choral students, who helped as counselors, participated in a week-long singing and dancing camp at Monticello High School last week.
The camp was directed by Jennifer Toney of Decatur with Monticello Choral Director Tricia Shaw and Choral Director and Monticello alum Tim Heck doing vocal direction. Ashley Long choreographed the advanced dance ensemble.
Showstoppers summer camps are fundraiser events for the school music programs, while helping students grow and nurture their musical talents.
The camps offer high-impact performing arts experiences for students ages 5 through 14.
No experience is necessary.
“We are doing this next year, too,” Shaw said. “We are really pleased to make this a yearly camp.”
Toney is in her 19th season of choreographing and directing show choir programs and special events throughout the country.
“She is really great and the kids really love her,” Shaw said. “She has so much energy and the kids really learn.”