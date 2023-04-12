MONTICELLO - Illinois residents love their Lincoln, and this month the Piatt County Museum is holding a fundraising event to help foster that affection for the nation’s 16th president.
The public is invited to attend “A Celebration of Lincoln: A conversation with local Lincoln enthusiast Christopher Bantz.” Bantz has long been an avid Lincoln memorabilia collector, with over 5,000 pieces in his collection to date. Known by “Abe” to Monticello fans, he is pretty much an expert on all things Lincoln in Central Illinois and beyond.
The event will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Holly’s Country Kitchen, 1204 Bear Lane in Monticello.
A social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:15 p.m. The cost for entry is $45 for an individual ticket, or $75 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased in advance of the event at First State Bank of Monticello, First Mid Illinois bank of Monticello, and State Bank of Bement, Monticello branch.
For more information on this event, contact Jim Ayers at 217.369.7957.
The Piatt County Museum was established in 1965 with a vision of encouraging tourism and promoting an appreciation of Piatt County history.
After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the museum has recently experienced a renewed energy and is actively going through collections, making plans towards opening the education building in Monticello.
In addition to the upcoming Lincoln event, the Museum will be hosting an educational seminar on antique dolls April 23rd, as well as its annual Quilt Show August 19th.
More information on upcoming events and the organization can be found on the Piatt County Museum’s Facebook page.