MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Association for Home and Community Education is looking for new members.
If you are interested in learning new things, in helping your community, in meeting new people and having fun, the Piatt County Association for Home and Community Education (AHCE) would like to invite you to join their membership this year.
Piatt County AHCE is one of 85 Illinois county non-profit organizations united together for the purpose of offering educational programs to their members and others in their communities regardless of race, color, sex, religion, creed, or national origin. Learning experiences include health education, nutrition, family and consumer economics, and personal development. Many members volunteer time and contribute handmade items to charitable organizations throughout their communities.
Here is an example of how they help the community.
The Piatt County AHCE has now completed their 2022 Community Outreach “Quiet Quilt” project. They worked together in order to make 22 “Quiet Quilts” to be used with local health-challenged citizens who could use something to fiddle with while they are sitting at home or in a health-care facility. Miriam Seevers, the Community Outreach and Family Issues Director, suggested that they make some “Quiet Quilts” to be given away to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Several Piatt County AHCE members recently finished creating 24 of these “Quiet Quilts”. The Piatt County Nursing Home selected 11 of these “Quiet Quilts” to be used with some of their clients. Two of these “Quiet Quilts” are being used by individual home-bound residents. The final 11 “Quiet Quilts” were presented to Arbor Rose for use in their local facility.
The membership year is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. All membership dues should be paid by January 2023. Dues are $20 per membership year.
Members-at-Large belong to no specific Unit, but have all privileges of members and receive the newsletter and lessons by mail. Two members in the same household pay $30 per year for both. Couples are welcome to join.
Ten dollars per membership year fpr 4-H leaders and ministry. Piatt County gives a 1/2 dues gift to 4-H leaders, ministers and/or their spouses, and missionaries.
The Unit Chairmen will collect and send their Unit’s dues with names, mailing addresses, and phone numbers to the County Membership Chairman: Judy Greene, 201 S. Chaucer Blvd. Monticello, Illinois 61856-2186.
Our Board officers are: (* = local resident)
• President: Carol Drayton 217-520-4676*
• 1st Vice- President: Joyce A. Boeringer, Ph.D. 321-591-5840
• 2nd Vice-President: Judy Greene 217-762-5596*
• Secretary: Linda Swett 217-778-8153*
• Treasurer: Judy Greene 217-762-5596*
• Community Outreach & Family Issues Director: Miriam Seevers 217-853-2418*
• Cultural Enrichment Director: Martha Lynch 217-855-4031*
• International Director: Frances Kurr 217-678-5001*
• Newsletter/ Public Relations Director: Kathleen Glenn 217-502-3235
Our Unit Member Information Resources are: CALL!!!
• Unit Member Information Resource for Cerro Gordo Unit: Martha Lynch 217-855-4031
• Unit Member Information Resource for CMV Unit: Judy Greene 217-762-5596
Lessons offered this year
• January = (Package Lesson: Cooking with Honey) *
• February = (Package Lesson: Gluten Basics) *
• March = (Educator Taught Lesson: March 2, 2023, 10:00 am, Piatt County Extension Office, The Fuel to Fight Cancer)
• April = (Package Lesson: De Stress in the Garden) *
• May = (Package Lesson: How Financially Prepared Are You?) *
• June = (Package Lesson: Superfoods: Fruits & Veggies) *
• July = (Educator Taught Lesson: July 11, 2023, 2:00 pm Piatt County Extension Office, Community: Financial Emergency Preparedness for Older Adults) #
• September = (International Day: hosted by Piatt County AHCE: September 20,2023, time TBA, Macon County Extension Office, A Study of Egypt)
• October = (AHCE Week Activities:
1. Educator Taught Lesson: Oct. 10, 2023, 10:00 am, Piatt County Extension Office, What to Eat, When You Can’t Eat That
2. Educator Taught Lesson: Oct. 11, 2023, 7:00 pm, Piatt County Extension Office, Tree Selection: Planting & Establishment
3. Piatt County AHCE Annual Meeting: Oct. 13, 2023, Cerro Gordo, Church of the Brethren, Program speaker TBA later
• November = (Package Lesson: Healthy Eating When Eating Out) *
• December = ( Unit’s Holiday Activity TBA later) *
All Lessons with an * are presented at the individual unit meetings. The following is the tentative schedule for our two units:
1. Cerro Gordo = Second Thursday of the month at the Church of the Brethren in Cerro Gordo
2. CMV (Cisco, Monticello, Voorhies) = Third or fourth Wednesday of the month, place Piatt County Extension Office