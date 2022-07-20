ATWOOD - It’s back to the drawing board for the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond school board after voters turned down a facilities proposal by a large margin last month.
In the ALAH district, three-quarters of voters turned down a $30.6 million schools proposal. The measure failed 1,449-458.
“We were disappointed, but we’re going to move forward,” school board President Beth Wiley said. “We’re going to keep serving the kids the best we can.”
She said the school board will have to reconvene and “decide how we want to proceed. The needs are still there.”
If the measure had passed, the majority of the extra funding would have gone to build an addition to the high school in Arthur, which is more than 100 years old.
Superintendent Shannon Cheek said the district needs to upgrade its facilities to modern standards.
Other changes would have included moving sixth through eighth grades, now being taught at the elementary schools in Atwood, Lovington and Arthur, to the current high school building. The elementary schools would have also been remodeled.
Remedying entry security issues at the three grade schools would also have gone forward.
If the proposal had passed, the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would have paid an additional $227 a year.
N-G correspondent Nora Maberry-Daniels contributed to this story.