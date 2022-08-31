MONTICELLO - Projects and activities to prevent injuries and fatalities while maintaining vital services for Piatt County residents will be the main topic of discussion at the Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting, 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.13 at the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State Street in Monticello.
Committee meetings are open to the public. The Committee began work in November 2021 to update the County’s All Hazards Mitigation Plan. This Plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the County and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
“There has been at least $11.8 million in verified property damages and $32.1 million in crop damages caused by severe weather events in the County. Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our updated Plan will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities,” according to Rob Bross, Piatt County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director.
Projects identified by Committee members at this meeting will become part of the Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. While the public has provided input on portions of the Plan, the entire Plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.
“A public forum will be conducted this winter for interested persons to review the Plan update and ask questions of Committee Members. A two-week public comment period will be held following the public forum to accommodate interested persons who are unable to attend. We want to make sure that anybody who is interested has an opportunity to review and comment on the draft Plan update,” added Bross.