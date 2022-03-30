MONTICELLO — Whether it is in a classroom teaching children or at Allerton Park painting a mural, you’ll generally find Simiya Suddoth around art.
And she considers it a privilege, most notably when she is teaching art to elementary school students in the St. Louis area.
“I have a sacred job, and I have the ability to make these children feel welcome and safe in this space,” Suddoth, who just wrapped up two weeks as an Allerton Artist-in-Residence, told a gathering at the Allerton Mansion on March 20.
“We want them to be the next world-changing people. So it’s a great job – and a lot of responsibility as well.”
When not in a classroom, Suddoth takes on a plethora of artistic efforts. She converted a greenhouse into a living yoga studio, complete with a plant-covered floor. She uses her background in landscape architecture and as a doula to inspire other pieces of her work.
Her spiritual motivation has her in the midst of a series of tarot card-styled renderings.
More recently, her thrust has been in public art, including a 2,000-square-foot mural unveiled last year at Lambert Airport in St. Louis. It features large flowers on a pastel-colored background, with hands forming the shape of a heart around the corner.
Suddoth also composed a colorful, bird-themed mural for the wall of the Greenhouse Café at Allerton in her recent stint as artist-in-residence. She was able to use her two-week spring break at school to travel to Monticello, finishing the piece in four days.
It features three large birds, based on ones that can be seen flying from tree to tree at Allerton. It was a change from her original plan, which was to still use birds, but in patterned way.
“Originally, when I designed the piece, it was going to be more of a wallpaper-type background. But when I got here, I thought these lines might do the best. So I decided to blow this piece up,” Suddoth said.
“This shows how the site ultimately dictates what I’m going to do. It was really fun. It was time to be playful, time to experiment, and also have an open mind because things change along the way.”
Painting murals also gives her an outlet for a passion that she showed as a child. Suddoth relayed an incident when she saw art-style graffiti for the first time, and proceeded to paint on the ceiling of her basement.
“I got in trouble. So this (murals) is like my inner child: I don’t get in trouble for it.”
Allerton’s artist-in-residence program began last year, but is really taking off this spring. After hosting two artists in 2021, Suddoth is the first of five on tap at the park in upcoming months.
“We actually have different mediums and talents,” said Allerton Assistant Director of Annual Fund and Programming Mindy Brand, noting there will also be artists of various genres: jazz guitarist Jose Gobbo, artist Barber, who specializes in repairing racially impaired perceptions of the body; creative writer and advocate Nicole Anderson-Cobb and theatre maker and University of Illinois professor Latrelle Bright.
For Suddoth, it is all about making a difference. She makes sure skin tones are diverse in her works, and presents her students with newer artists as well as the classic ones.
She hopes her influence matches a mural she painted last year in Belleville entitled, “Love is the Highest Frequency.”
“At the end of the day, this is just a beautiful thing to look at, and I think that right now we need a lot of things that lift us up, because we’re living in a very tumultuous time.
She also hopes her artwork inspires joy.
“When you come down the street and see something like this, it’s a suprise, it’s exciting, it’s joyful.”
More about Suddoth’s artwork can be found at https://spiritscapes.life/.
According to the Allerton Park & Retreat Center website, the Artist-in-Residence program was made possible through support from Jon and Peter Hood, along with a partnership with the University of Illinois Office of Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The spring 2022 round will highlight and celebrate the arts and study of nature within Black and Latinx communities.