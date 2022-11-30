MONTICELLO - Allerton needs volunteers to help collect weather data as part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).
With a volunteer program in all 50 states, CoCoRaHS is a non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail, and snow). Through training and education and the use of their interactive website, the aim of CoCoRaHS is to provide high quality data for natural resource, education, and research applications.
To help with CoCoRaHS’s goals and aligning with its mission and vision, Allerton Park & Retreat Center will be implementing this program on the estate, and are needing dedicated volunteers of all ages to assist with recording daily precipitation data. This is a community project, and everyone is able to help. The only requirements are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives.
New volunteers to the CoCoRaHS program will need to attend a training session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Greenhouse Auditorium. Volunteer Jim Angel will lead new volunteers in a brief training that will provide more information on what to look for, how to record data, and best practices for the program. If you are interested in being a part of this new program at Allerton, please register no later than Monday, Nov. 28.
All participants of this program must be registered as an Allerton Volunteer and have a signed volunteer waiver on file. If you are not already an Allerton Volunteer, please apply on our volunteer website and complete a waiver. You are welcome to apply after you attend the training as well. Questions can be referred to Olivia Warren at owarren@illinois.edu.