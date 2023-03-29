MONTICELLO — About 150 people attended the grand opening of Allerton Park & Retreat Center’s McCraw Family Visitor Center on March 20, where a ceremonial ribbon was cut and visitors were allowed inside. The day also marked the 150th birthday of Robert Allerton, who donated his mansion, 1,500-acre estate and surrounding farmland to the University of Illinois in 1946.
The new Visitor Center has been two years in the making and came after the input of focus groups, the skill and advice of Taylor Studios and the generosity of the McCraw family. It features a “River of Time” exhibit outlining the history of the park and the land it lies on, interactive stations and a gift shop.
It will give visitors a consistent spot to get info on the Allerton family and the park itself, something that Allerton Executive Director Derek Peterson said had been difficult when the Visitor Center shared space with the Greenhouse Cafe.
“It’s a place the community can count on, where they can come to. It’s also central to this unique opportunity here on this side of the park. Everyone knows the Mansion exists, but we’re trying to promote this side (of the park) more. The Artisan Village is coming in the next couple of years, so you’ll also see changes across the street,” Peterson said during the ceremony at the park located just southwest of Monticello.
The McCraw Family Visitor Center is located at 510 Old Timber Road just across from the Greenhouse Cafe, where parking is already available. Visitor Center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The gift shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Another addition announced recently by Allerton officials is The Farms: An Allerton Folk School, an offering that will add to the myriad of activities and events planned in upcoming months and years.
Associate Director of Advancement Bridget Frerichs said all the hard work is worth it to give back to the community.
“When people say how much we’re doing and what’s going on and the programs, we really just point back to the community and say as long as people are coming out and supporting us, we are going to keep celebrating and promoting this amazing place. We want it to be used,” Frerichs said.