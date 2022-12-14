MONTICELLO — At first glance, the cracks in the shiny, blue ceramic statues of mythological lion-dogs, which bear their large teeth and watch visitors at Allerton Park northernmost garden with wide-open, crazed eyes, aren’t noticeable.
But when Ed Bondurant answered a request for volunteers one Wednesday morning in 1999, the newly-retired Unit 4 teacher arrived to see more than a dozen shattered pieces of one of the park’s Fu Dogs sitting on a table, ready to be reassembled.
“It just required you to start figuring out the puzzle,” said Bondurant, who was a regular visitor for decades.
After a morning of work with one other volunteer, Bondurant decided he’d make the trip from his home in Champaign the following week to continue the work of piecing together that Fu Dog along with the pieces of several others, whose pieces sat in a box, leaving open pedestals in Allerton’s Fu Dog Garden.
Thus, a relationship began that continues to this day. Each Wednesday morning, the 85-year-old arrives in the park’s wood shop, where staff carved out a corner for him to work. Each week, he repairs damaged Fu Dogs, the oldest of which were purchased in 1932. Sometimes, he makes minor fixes as the sculptures sit on their pedestals, and others, he rebuilds a sculpture in the shop. Recently, Bondurant was honored by the park with a volunteer lifetime achievement award for his decades of service, which have kept every pedestal with a repaired Fu Dog in recent years.
“That’s been kind of the mission ever since (that first day), to keep Fu Dogs in place at the Fu Dog Garden,” he said. “They’re quite old now, in their 80’s, out in this weather, all year long uncovered except when the snow hits them.”
Bondurant’s childhood was spent far away from the nearest nature preserve the crowded New York City borough of Queens. With his boy scout troop, though, Bondurant would make trips to upstate New York for camping trips, which he credits with his current affinity for nature. Throughout his adulthood, most of which he’s spent in Champaign, he also took pleasure in repairing items around the house and making useful objects out of wood.
He utilizes those skills fixing the Fu Dogs. At times, he uses an adhesive or tape to stick pieces back together. Other time, he forms new pieces. During his most extensive jobs, he builds a structure inside the dog with PVC pipe and metal to keep the dog stuck to the base of the structure.
Of course, Bondurant makes no promises that each dog will remain the same after each rebuild. He used pieces of three different statues to make one dog recently.
“I’ve reassembled them in various ways,” he said. “It adds to the interest. They were all different in the first place, so that follows that theme.
As he works slowly and meticulously, he takes time to appreciate the intricacies of each statue.
“It’s really interesting to think about who thought up the different features, because they each are different dogs,” he said. “Who thought up how to make those faces different in this way or that way, and how they look and how their head is tilted, and what the fur of the dog is supposed to look like, and how this dog is different from that one. The eyebrows are different on some of the dogs, and some of them have a braid that goes up over the head. Who thought of that stuff?”
Bondurant, who is entrenched in the local cycling community and volunteers with the Red Cross and other agencies in Champaign-Urbana, plans on staying active as long as he’s able.
As he speaks with visitors in the Fu Dog Garden, he’s realized the true value in his time spent concealing the cracks and slowing the wear and tear of time.
“You talk to people, and you can see they have memories (of the garden),” he said. “You can see it connects with everybody and their past and their thoughts about being outside with their kids. It’s a very worthwhile additive to your life.”