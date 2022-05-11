DECATUR – In a roundtable discussion featuring law enforcement officials, legislators and public safety advocates, Amber Oberheim, the widow of fallen officer Chris Oberheim, said more work is needed to boost public safety and officer safety.
“I am always asking officers what they need,” Oberheim said. “Tell me what you need and how that needs to look and sound because I don’t know your job. I was the wife of a law enforcement officer for 20 years and now that I have decided that somebody needs to stand up and advocate for them, I need to know what that looks like and what that sounds like.”
Officer Chris Oberheim lived in Monticello and was working as a police officer for Champaign when he was fatally shot early May 19, 2021 as he responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex. His partner, Jeffrey Creel, was injured in the incident.
Peacemaker Project 703
Amber and her family, have started the Peacemaker Project 703, a foundation to support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.
The May 2 meeting was hosted by Oberheim and Jesse Reising, a candidate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. Included in the group were Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang, Piatt County Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd, Illinois State Representative Dan Caulkins and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.
“I am really so inspired by Amber’s story and how she has turned a horrific tragedy into something inspiring for the community, for the law enforcement community in particular,” Reising said.
Oberheim said she welcomes such opportunities.
“I think having an opportunity where we bring some of the law enforcement leaders in Central Illinois together at the same table as well as some lawmakers and potential legislators is important,” she said. “There haven’t been many opportunities in recent months to do something like this and so no matter what the forum looks like, to get that group of people together to have the necessary conversations about what we need to do for law enforcement and what we need to do to support them, is important.”
Oberheim has spent time at the Capitol in Springfield, talking with legislators about officer safety and public safety. She told the group she has had some success.
“It takes time to build a rapport with the people who are making decisions,” she explained. “I think our time at the capitol was very well spent. I think public safety is at the forefront right now and it needs to stay that way. We are coming up on an election and policy will follow the election. I think we need to focus on officer safety, but also public safety. It is about our officers. It is what they do for a living, but it is also about everyone around them they are trying to protect and serve.”
But more work is needed, she added.
Some progress
“We are making progress. There are discussions on both sides of the table which make me very happy. The one thing that is lacking, and what I have seen so far, is the degree of personal accountability that I am looking for. My thought is that if you make the decision to commit a crime, you need to be held personally accountable for that action.
That is the one thing I don’t see happening. I would like to see a little stricter punishment, a little stricter consequence for some of the heinous acts that people choose to commit.”
Caulkins said he believes those changes are coming.
“We have worked very hard on Amber’s itinerary and her goals in Springfield,” he said. “We have pushed very, very hard for criminal justice reform, not criminal justice coddling. And we had some success this year. Amber came to us last year with some proposals and some things she wanted to see done. We directed some bills that included her ideas.”
He said that there is good news because there is now more funding in Illinois for mental health services, first responders, equipment, cameras, recruitment and retention, and overtime pay for police officers.
“I don’t think we would have gotten accomplished if Amber hadn’t reached across the aisle with her story,” he said.