MONTICELLO - November 9th is recognized by the City of Monticello and Monticello High School as Andrew Bryant Day. Andrew was a beloved student in the community that had a profound impact on everyone around him. He was born with Duchene Muscular Dystrophy and passed away in 2011.
The Monticello School Districts honors and supports students that possess leadership skills, have a positive impact on others & the community, and demonstrates kindness to all. The Andrew Bryant Day Scholarship began in 2019 and Monticello High School selects a senior each year that matches the qualities presented.
This year, we've relaunched the "Be Kind" Campaign as this was Andrew's favorite phrase. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Andrew Bryant Day Scholarship.
Be Kind Campaign: https://www.bonfire.com/be-kind-tee-andrew-bryant-day/