MONTICELLO – Throughout the day, there is always activity at Fitness Premier, the fitness center located at 1752 N. Market in Monticello. But the busiest time comes as a surprise to owner Josh Schunke.
“It’s between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” he said. “That surprised me. When I saw that, I thought ‘Boy, Monticello residents really love to get their workout in. But we stay fairly busy throughout the day. There is never a time where you have to wait long on a machine or anything like that, but it is steady.’”
The club opened in January 2022 and just completed a renovation which included new machines and workout rooms.
Schunke said Monticello is the perfect spot for a Fitness Premier Club, one of 17 in the franchise. Schunke, his wife Emily, and Kathy Mecklenburg also own the centers in Champaign and Mahomet.
“I think the smaller towns like Monticello are perfect for Fitness Premier because people don’t want to drive to Champaign to work out,” he said. “It’s not just the cost, but it is half an hour there and half an hour back and that is a lot of time to commit to a workout.”
All of the workout equipment is “brand spanking new,” Schunke said.
“We had some shipping delay issues but I think we finally have everything here that we wanted and so it has been really well-received,” he added. “Our members are happy and that is of course, what we want.”
The center offers 24/7 access, human touch massage chairs, personal training and group fitness classes. There are locker rooms and a shower also available.
“We have a few more things we would like to do, but we are pretty happy with what we have to offer right now,” he said.
The owners hosted a tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Monticello Chamber of Commerce last week.
More than 100 people a day use the facility, on average, Schunke said.
For more information, visit their website at www. fitnesspremierclubs.com/monticello/ or call at 217-762-3600.