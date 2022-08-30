MONTICELLO – A special use permit to build a proposed 300-megawatt windfarm in Piatt County has not yet been filed (as of Monday, Aug. 29), but officials say they are getting close.
“We’re very close to submitting, but we still have some final review we’re working through,” said Max Jabrixio, director of public engagement for Apex. “Our application totals over 1,600 pages so there are quite a few I’s to dot and T’s to cross. We want to be extremely thorough in meeting all of the county’s standards and be certain that our application reflects all the years of careful diligence that have gone into developing a great project for Piatt County, so we’re taking a little extra time on that but plan to submit soon.”
Between 50 and 60 turbines are expected to be built in northern Piatt County.
The company has scheduled two community information open house events for Sept. 8, one in Mansfield and another in Monticello.
Company officials plan to present details of the proposed wind farm, including project maps, turbine details and more. The entire project team will be available to discuss the work, as well as experts on all aspects of wind farms, their safety, community benefits and construction details.
In Mansfield, the event will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District at 108 N. Washington. In Monticello, the open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Monticello Community Building at 201 N. State St.
Once the application for the special use permit is filed, there will be a series of public meetings and discussions with the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals and the county board.
Apex officials have asked the county to approve the project by the end of the year. If so, construction would begin in early 2023 and be on-line by the end of the year.