MONTICELLO – Wildlife experts testified last week that the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County would have little or no effect on wildlife in or near the footprint of the project.
On the sixth night of testimony – and only one scheduled for the final week of November – Travis Brown, a senior ecologist with Western EcoSystems Technology (WEST), told the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals that his firm had been contracted by Apex Energy in 2019 to conduct an avian habitat study as part of the application process to determine if the installation of a wind energy conversion system would have a substantial adverse impact on birds and/or bats in the project area.
“Consistent with recommendations in the USFWS Wind Energy Guidelines, the project area is sited in a landscape that generally avoids natural habitats that are considered high quality and regionally significant,” Brown wrote in his report. “The project area encompasses approximately 67,984 acres and 93.9% of that is cultivated cropland. Turbines, access roads, substation and operations and maintenance facility will occupy less than 50 acres within the project area (less than 0.1 percent of the project area.”
Brown identified eight species of concern in the project area. They included Indiana bats, the Northern long-eared bat, the Eastern massasauga, the Eastern prairie fringed orchid, the Sangamon phlox, Mudpuppy, Kirtland’s snake and the Bald Eagle.
“The project has been sited in a landscape with relatively little habitat for sensitive wildlife species, and Goose Creek has applied the agency-recommended buffers and construction timing restrictions to avoid impact to habitat for sensitive species,” Brown said in his testimony.
“Construction will be coordinated to avoid potential impact with species during potential breeding season,” he said. “The project observes all setback requirements from streams and forests and to reduce impact from immigration during the spring and summer, so any trees that have to be cleared will be done in the wintertime.”
Goose Creek has agreed to implement operational measures that have been shown to reduce impact to sensitive bat species.
Brown did agree that Bald Eagles were likely to appear in the project area, there are no Eagle nests currently within the project area or within 2.4 miles of the project area.
Brown said that Apex will conduct three years of post construction monitoring whereby biologists will be able to determine if the project had any impact on wildlife.
“The project has been designed to be constructed and operated in a way that avoids wildlife impact,” he said.
Also testifying on behalf of Apex, was Jennie Geiger, Director of Environmental for Apex.
Geiger testified that after identifying a prospective project area, the company does a site assessment to initially determine if the project will have an impact on wildlife.
“We work with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” she said. “We talk with them to discuss any concerns they may have and the information we gather is used to design the project to have minimal impact on any wildlife in the area.”
This project, she said, is expected to have no impacts on wildlife in the project area.
The project also would have no impact on waterfowl and experts will be called in to testify that the project is also safe for the Mahomet Aquifer, which is the major groundwater resource for Central Illinois and lies beneath the project area.