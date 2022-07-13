MONTICELLO - Apex Clean Energy has awarded its latest round of grants within Piatt County as part of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant Program.
The Community Grant Program is a way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level.
These funds are allocated to support programs that serve Piatt County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation.
During this cycle, funds were distributed to the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District (NPFPD), Goose Creek Township, DeLand American Legion, and Willow Tree Missions.
Grant funds awarded to the NPFPD will be used to purchase fire and rescue equipment that benefits the public during emergency situations, including newer, lightweight equipment that is battery powered.
“This grant will help us ensure that we have all the equipment we need available locally, so we do not have to be as dependent on neighboring departments,” said Todd Jones, NPFPD chief. “This will help us save time in an emergency when people need us most.”
Grant funds awarded to Goose Creek Township will be used to remediate the Township office building for mold and support an upcoming remodel.
“We have learned that the Township office building is in pretty bad shape, and we’ll need to update it significantly to ensure it is a safe place for the public and our staff,” said Township Supervisor Terri Norton. “This grant will benefit the community by providing a healthy space for public meetings.”
Grant funds awarded to DeLand American Legion will be used to maintain the local American Legion Post and support local families.
“The DeLand American Legion Post is the largest community building in the city of DeLand, and it is used by many local organizations to help support their missions,” said Martin Conatser, adjutant of American Legion Post 102.
“As one of the last community-based organizations in DeLand, we are proud to serve our community, and this grant will give us the ability to continue that service.”
Grant funds awarded to Willow Tree Missions will be used to support building repairs that will expand Willow Tree Missions’ domestic violence program, which has served Piatt County for 15 years.
“The funding from Goose Creek Wind is vital, allowing us to immediately move forward with urgent safety repairs to our building,” said Executive Director Jill Maxey.
“With this generous assistance, Willow Tree Missions can better restore hope and energy to the people of Piatt County who are desperately trying to repair their lives.”
The goal of the Goose Creek Wind Community Grant is to fund projects and programs that build healthy communities.
Goose Creek Wind awards local grants through its Community Grant Program on a quarterly basis. Grant dollars are limited; if you are interested in applying for future rounds of funding, please visit www.goosecreekwind.com/grant or contact Josh Hartke (josh.hartke@apexcleanenergy.com).