MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board will make a final decision on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County on Thursday, but Apex officials made a final plea for approval accompanied by a new proposed revenue-sharing agreement last week that could approach $10 million.
Last summer, Apex proposed providing the county with $5 million if the special use permit was granted by the end of the year. The agreement called for the county board to “support the overall development and directly host many of the contractors and suppliers that form crucial parts of the development effort. This support is anticipated to be ongoing during the operation phase of the project.”
The $5 million agreement also called upon the county to hold current taxing, building permit and other fee requirements steady during the construction phase.
Several board members questioned the agreement and eventually declined to take any action.
“That didn’t happen and that was okay,” said Apex Chief Operating Officer Ken Young at last week’s county board meeting. “We have come back with that revenue sharing agreement and so rather than pay money to our vendors for double-handling of turbines and delays, we would rather incentivize the county to move forward. It’s not just us throwing around money trying to add a new influence, it’s just simply putting money where it is better served to move the project forward.”
If approved by the board, the agreement would give the county $2 million paid upon the receipt of building permits allowing Apex to begin construction, and the remaining $8 million paid to the county when the project is complete and begins generating power.
“There are really not a lot of strings tied to that, simply aligning and moving on with the project,” Young said.
Board members did not comment on the proposed new agreement. The meeting to vote on the special use permit is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Monticello Community Building at 201 N. State St. in Monticello.
Last year, Apex officials filed an 1,800-page special use permit application to build 50 turbines in Blue Ridge, Sangamon and Goose Creek townships.
The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals hosted 17 nights of testimony and discussion and eventually forwarded it to the full board but without a positive recommendation.
Road agreements
County Engineer Eric Seibring told the board that county officials met with Apex officials to move forward on road use agreements, should the project get the go-ahead on Thursday.
“It took the better part of a day, but we believe we came to a very good conclusion,” he said. “We agreed to everything in principle. There are a few small things to clean up, but both parties intend to have the documents finalized by the start of (this) week.”
Seibring said that for the county, Apex has promised to pay approximately $14 million and an additional $31 million will be paid to townships.
“That is an estimated amount of what Apex is going to put into the roads so they can use them and what Apex will be paying us at the end of the project so we can take care of the roads into the future. So it’s a pretty big investment and I am pretty happy with the way the negotiations went.”
Apex Senior Development Manager Alan Moore said the company addressed concerns of Piatt County officials in order to reach a deal.
“The progress we have made is a huge step forward,” he said. “We know that protecting the roads is important to taxpayers and the county.”
Moore also told the board that Apex has submitted updated sound and shadow flicker studies to county officials.
“While the project already met all county standards, these studies show significantly reduced sound impacts and decreased shadow duration,” he said.
Decommissioning plan
Apex also submitted an updated decommissioning plan to address the recommendations from the ZBA Hearing, including those suggested by the county’s consultant, Patrick Engineering.
Those include: increasing the contingency from 10% to 15%; reducing the estimated salvage value based on the concern that current scrap metal prices are unusually high; additional coverage to pay for any crop damage that could occur during decommissioning; and removing facilities to 5 feet below grade, which exceeds the Piatt County requirement of 4 feet.
“While the ordinance doesn’t require the road use agreement to be complete for the passage of the special use permit, Apex has spent more than four years working to be a good and long-term partner to Piatt County,” Moore said. “The Goose Creek Wind application meets every standard of the stringent ordinance the County Board developed for Piatt County, and Apex has made every effort to understand and address concerns, including accepting conditions the ZBA drafted and unanimously recommended during its hearings. These changes have made Goose Creek Wind a better project for the community, and we look forward to building the project.”
New state regulations
Apex officials said the time to build the project is now even as new state guidelines will change the way wind farms are approved.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 4412, which passed in the recent lame-duck session of the outgoing legislature and bars counties from banning the projects. The Illinois Farm Bureau and 70 counties oppose the legislation, which creates a commission that will oversee and approve wind farms statewide except for Chicago. The new law prevents any local ordinance from being more restrictive than the new state standards.
“I have spent more than four years working on this project and we are committed to completing the project,” Moore said. “We will not be withdrawing the project and waiting on the state regulations.”