MONTICELLO – During the Oct. 27 meeting of the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals in which the board first considered, and then adopted a set of rules and procedures for the upcoming public hearings on the proposed Piatt County wind farm, the developers laid out their own set of rules and procedures they would like followed.
“The rules as they are approved today are to govern the set of upcoming hearings as related to the special use permit for Goose Creek Wind,” Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore told the county’s ZBA committee. “While we know the board is aware of this, we also want to remind the general public that the rules passed today will be governing a set of hearings that have been explicitly convened to determine whether or not Goose Creek Winds has met all of the requirements set forth in the Piatt County wind ordinance. In other words, no matter how much time the rules allow for comments from the public, from the project, from the attorneys involved in it during the public hearings, all of these comments that are made during the hearing should directly relate to whether or not the permit application meets the very strict terms of the county ordinance.”
The ZBA approved the set of rules and procedures that had been developed by county staff, with assistance from area experts who have been through the process.
“To be clear, there are many things that the permit hearings are not appropriate venues to discuss or comment on,” Moore added. “They are not a time to discuss personal sentiments toward wind energy in general or a time to discuss whether or not members of the public want future wind farms in Piatt County. Those conversations have taken place already during the 18-month process that the county went through to review and amend its comprehensive wind ordinance….. That process already decided that wind farms are an accepted special use in Piatt County.”
Moore said that all that remains to be determined is whether or not Goose Creek Wind has met all of the standards that Piatt County has set. Previous hearings on the topic, he said, have included discussions on whether people like coal or nuclear better, thoughts on the U.S. energy policy and whether or not wind energy belongs in the county at all. Moore pointed out that one previous county meeting featured a long presentation on why someone didn’t like a wind farm being built in a different county by a different developer.
There is no specific language in the adopted rules and procedures that bars discussing personal sentiments on wind energy.
The Piatt County Zoning Ordinance states that “before recommending the issuance of a special use permit, the following requirements are met.”
1. The establishment, maintenance or operation of the special use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare.
2. The special use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of other property in the immediate vicinity for the purposes already permitted nor substantially diminish and impair property values within the neighborhood.
3. The establishment of the special use will not impede the normal and orderly development and improvement of surrounding property for uses permitted in the district.
4. Adequate utilities, access roads, drainage, and/or other necessary facilities will be provided.
5. Adequate measures will be taken to provide ingress and egress so designed as to minimize traffic congestion in the public streets.
6. The establishment, maintenance and operation of the special use will be in conformance with the preamble to the regulations of the district in which the special use is proposed to be located.
7. The special use shall in all other respects conform to the applicable regulations of the district in which it is located, and the Board shall find that there is a public necessity for the special use.
“We want to be clear that the upcoming hearings are not the time to discuss those types of things,” he said. “We understand that the board believes that it is important to ensure that the public have ample time to weigh in before the county makes the decision and we agree that the public does indeed deserve its right to do so. However, we strongly encourage the board to make sure that the board ensure that the comments and questions at the hearings are limited to the topic at hand and that is whether or not this project right here in Piatt County, meets your wind ordinance standards.”
Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer, who has publicly stated he is not in favor of the proposed project, attended the meeting as a member of the public and said that on a recent drive to Bloomington, other wind farms stood out.
“I am amazed at the change on the landscape and horizon with what is going on in McLean County and DeWitt County,” he said. “I would just ask that if any of you haven’t been up there for a while, to drive up there and see. It’s different when it’s your county.”
ZBA Board Member Jim Harrington, who chaired the meeting while chairman Loyd Wax was out of state, said he understood.
“This is an important decision because if approved, they will be here for a long time,” he said.
The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Monticello Community Center.