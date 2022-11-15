MONTICELLO – Anticipating the approval of a wind farm project in northern Piatt County, Apex Clean Energy has already ordered 50 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas, a wind turbine manufacturer.
The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset, according to a press statement released by Vestus Nov. 9.
“Our advanced modularised design in the EnVentus platform enables our customers to expand their wind energy portfolios through customisable solutions, and we’re thrilled to partner with Apex Clean Energy on the Goose Creek Wind farm in Illinois, bringing the state closer to reaching its goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050”, said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.
The project has not yet been approved. Hearings before the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals are set to begin Nov. 15.
“Due to ongoing supply chain constraints for all power generation equipment it was necessary for Apex to plan further into the future, and we made a large capital investment in this project by ordering turbines for Goose Creek,” said Apex Public Engagement Manager Ray Hoover. “Apex is confident in our permit application, which reflects years of careful study and due diligenceby a variety of experts and meets or surpasses every standard laid out in Piatt County’s rigorous wind ordinance. Though we expect the permit to pass on its merits, this investment does not obligate the county in any way.”
Eighteen meeting nights are scheduled, although officials say they hope to not use that many. Following testimony from both sides and those who are neutral on the project, the ZBA will make a recommendation to the county board.
Following that, the county board will vote on the project.
If approved, turbine delivery would begin in the third quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Goose Creek Wind will positively impact domestic energy security while delivering substantial economic benefits, including long-term positions and hundreds of construction jobs, as well as significant tax revenue and landowner payments in Piatt County, Illinois,” said Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “Through this partnership with Vestas, Apex was able to tailor Goose Creek to Piatt County’s needs, demonstrating an unmatched commitment to working with the local community”.
According to the Vespus website, the V162-6.2 MW turbine applies the largest rotor size in the Vestas portfolio to achieve industry-leading energy production paired with a high capacity factor.
Due to the large operational envelope, the V162-6.2 MW™ is relevant for low to medium wind speeds and has extensive applicability in high average wind speeds.
It is not known if there is a cancellation clause in the order.
Messages sent to Vestas asking for clarification were not responded to.