MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board held off on approving a revenue sharing agreement with Apex Energy earlier this month, which if approved, would provide the county with $5 million if the special use permit is granted, by the end of the year.
The board tabled the proposed agreement Aug. 10, but can re-examine it at any time.
Apex Energy is proposing a 300 MW wind farm in northern Piatt County. The revenue sharing agreement would dictate that Goose Creek Wind will share up to $5 million in revenue directly with Piatt County, in addition to the tax payments previously anticipated, if the project is able to meet key commercial targets, such as approval of all construction permits prior to Dec. 31, 2022.
“We’ve recently learned of market drivers that make this project even more valuable, if it can be completed on schedule.” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore. “If the project is operational by the end of 2023, its value will increase, making it possible for the project to share additional economic benefits with the Piatt County community.
“We see our project as a partnership with the community, so we believe that if our project can become more valuable, everyone in Piatt County should share in the benefits of that success.”
The proposed revenue sharing agreement, which was obtained by the Piatt County Journal Republican through a FOIA request, guarantees $1 million will be available when building permits become unappealable next year.
“We know that wind energy is already a huge opportunity for rural counties, bringing new tax revenue, jobs, and increasing local property values,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, this agreement will ensure that the Piatt County community-at-large sees even more benefit from the Goose Creek Wind project, and we think that’s a win for everyone.”
But there is still much work to be done before the permit can be approved and as of Monday morning, Aug., 22, had not yet been filed.
The permit application is usually hundreds of pages long and must first pass through the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals, who will hold a series of public hearings on the special use permit, allowing for testimony from both Apex Energy and opponents of the project.
That could be a lengthy process. In neighboring DeWitt County for instance, there were 17 nights of testimony in early 2020 on the Alta Winds Farm project. In that case, the county board approved the project despite a negative recommendation from the ZBA and an earlier 2019 rejection of the project.
It is not yet known how many nights of testimony the Piatt County ZBA will need. That will be decided by the length of the Apex presentation and the number of supporters and opponents who wish to speak on the project.
Still, in order for the county to be eligible for up to $5 million in shared revenue, they must approve the agreement and there is no indication that the board is willing to do that.
“I have read through this three or four times,” said Board Member Jerry Edwards while making a motion to table the proposed revenue-sharing deal. “I don’t like some of the wording in it. It is not complete. It doesn’t say how many towers. There is a lot of legal stuff in this and it is kind of over my head. They don’t give us a map of where these towers are going to be.
“There is just not enough information here. I would like to see more.”
Board member Randy Shumard went a step further.
“I do believe we need a referendum on the ballot so all of the citizens can vote on this situation with the wind farms. I think we could do that in March of next year.”
County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether said that the maps of the proposed turbines will be in the special use permit application.
“But where did this $5 million figure come from?” Edwards asked. “Were there negotiations someplace? This is stuff I don’t know. Everybody talks transparency, but this is not transparent. It’s happening too fast and I don’t like some of the verbiage.”
“To my knowledge, there were no negotiations with anybody on the Piatt County Board,” said Board Chairman Ray Spencer. “It was completely generated by Apex.”
It is not known when and if the board will consider the revenue-sharing agreement.
While Edwards did not identify language he was not comfortable with, the proposed resolution called for the county to “support the overall development and will directly host many of the contractors and suppliers that form crucial parts of the development effort. This support is anticipated to be ongoing during the operation phase of the project.”
The agreement calls upon the county to hold current taxing, building permit and other fee requirements steady during the construction phase.
The board is not expected to meet until Sept. 14.