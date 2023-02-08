MONTICELLO – An Illinois appellate court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed the trial court abused its discretion in sentencing him to 11 years following a crash which claimed the life of a Weldon man near DeLand in December 2020.
Justin D. Slade, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicant resulting in a death. The court sentenced him to a term of 11 years in prison.
Slade appealed, arguing the court abused its discretion by imposing a sentence which failed to give appropriate weight to his “”extraordinary potential for rehabilitation.”
The court ruled that on Dec. 30, 2020, Slade drove his vehicle across the centerline of Illinois Route 10 near Lodge. Slade’s vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Tristan Brannin, 23.
According to testimony, both vehicles caught fire. The collision threw defendant from his vehicle; he suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. Brannin was trapped under his dashboard due to the force of the head-on impact with defendant’s vehicle. During a 9-1-1 call he made while trapped in his burning vehicle, Brannin burned alive and died despite the attempts of a passerby to free him.
Specimens taken from defendant at the hospital indicated Slade had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.151—at a BAC of 0.08, a person is presumed to be under the influence of alcohol — and Delta9-Tetrahydrocannabinol level of 6.2 nanograms per milliliter—at a level of 5 nanograms per milliliter, a person is presumed to be under the influence of cannabis.
Court documents indicate officers found a cooler containing broken beer bottles in the back of Slade’s vehicle and a glass pipe with marijuana residue was located in a backpack in the vehicle.
Slade suffered a fractured skull, fractured femur, fractured clavicle, as well as multiple fractures to his foot during the collision and argued that he is unlikely to offend again because the injuries he suffered would likely prohibit him from driving.
The court noted that the defendant was out for an unexplained drive when he was only a few blocks from his home.
In the ruling denying the reduction, the court stated: “Defendant contends his rehabilitative potential was “extraordinary,” thus entitling him to a lower sentence. The trial court had a reasonable basis to conclude otherwise. It noted defendant had admitted he regularly ignored the law. He started drinking alcohol when he was 16 years old, five years before he legally could. He admitted he used cannabis for years before it became legal at the start of 2020. Further, as the court noted, he had a recent judgment of conditional discharge for failure to give notice of damage to an unattended vehicle, indicating he had a history of less than careful driving. Thus, the record shows the court properly considered defendant’s rehabilitative potential.”
In summarizing, the court stated: “None of the arguments defendant makes for the reduction of his sentence compel us to conclude defendant’s sentence was “greatly at variance with the spirit and purpose of the law, or manifestly disproportionate to the nature of the offense.”
He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence — 9 years and 3.5 months. Two years of mandatory supervised release will follow his prison stay in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Slade is housed at the Robinson Correctional Center.