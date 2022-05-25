MONTICELLO - Ethan Waller and Cal Spence paddled a cardboard boat made in class to a first-place finish across a pond at Ridge Point in Monticello during the Boat Regatta on May 16. Tara Stetson, the Applied Math teacher at Monticello High School organizes lessons so students can see how math is used in the real world.
“The past two years I have tried to teach them some basic math skills and then show how those skills can be applied,” she said. “The students worked on budgeting, they built bridges out of toothpicks and glue, designed and built catapults, and designed their dream homes while looking at the cost of building. This was our final project of the year.”
The students had to sketch a boat and provide dimensions for it. They then built a scale model that was tested with a tub of water and added pennies for weight. Once they completed that portion it was time to take their scale model and create the life size version of it. Each group consisted of three students.
“They all started with “$200” dollars to spend on supplies.” She said. “Some groups earned more by winning competitions with our other projects. The student then had to “buy” their supplies while staying within budget. They could only use cardboard, duct tape and hot glue. The project really focuses on problem solving, geometry, and then financial math. It is a fun way to end the year.”
Ethan, Cal and Alison Wiltgen, built a pirate-themed boat and were the winners of the race with a time of 1 minute and 56 seconds.