PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
DePauw University
Ashley Long, Monticello, has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind.
Southern Illinois-Carbondale University
Five Monticello residents made the Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale this spring. They include: Garret Dixon, Tristan Fox, Owen Nowak, Molly Stringer and Carson Zindars. Zindars graduated with a degree in horticulture. Davey Connor, also of Monticello, graduated with a degree in computer science. Commencement ceremonies were held May 7 at the Banterra Center for SIU Carbondale graduates.
Angelo State University
Angelo State University conferred 880 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 873 graduates during the 2022 spring commencement exercises on May 13- and 14, 2022, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas. Graduates include Maddison Burge of Farmer City who earned a Master of Science in Industrial Org Psychology.
Abilene Christian University
Alana Simms of Atwood was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. Simms is a sophomore majoring in Nursing. Simms was among more than 1,200 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
University of Alabama
Drew Potts of Monticello received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration degre from The University of Alabama:.UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6 to 8.
Olivet Nazarene University
Jacob Sims of Monticello was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2022 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering in Bourbonnais, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Berea College
Jamie Schlabach of Atwood, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Berea College conferred on May 15. Berea College’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony was held Sunday, May 8 in Seabury Arena.
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
Three Monticello residents were named to the Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Rinnie Culpepper, Kaleena Davis and Keegan Davis made the list for the spring semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
College of Charleston
Devin Walden of Monticello recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the College of Charleston. Walden was among more than 1,450 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
Lee University
Kara Yoder of Arthur earned Dean’s List honors during the spring semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0. Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12 through 14. Among those honored, were Sydney Paris, of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Also, approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Those honored include Micah Linville, sophomore from Bement, agriculture engineering and Gavin George, senior from White Heath, software engineering.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Spring Semester. On the list is Jason Montgomery, of Monticello.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Monmouth College
Devin Graham, a physical education major from Monticello, has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College.
To qualify, students need to have taken at least 3.0 academic credits and attained a GPA for those courses of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale. Graham is the child of James and Susan Graham of Monticello.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University student Renee King of Monticello, majoring in management, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution.