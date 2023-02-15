SPRINGFIELD - A 142-page report released last week by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools hammered home a point that everyone in education has become painfully aware of:
It’s hard to find good help these days.
And it’s only getting worse, with 42 percent of school districts statewide reporting worse shortages in filling teaching jobs in the fall of 2022 than the fall of 2021.
A few numbers of note about the educator shortage in our corner of Illinois:
— Among East Central Illinois superintendents surveyed, the majority reported fewer candidates applying for jobs this school year compared to last across the board — be it for teachers (70 percent), support staff (67 percent) or special education positions (72 percent).
— Seventy percent of East Central Illinois districts qualified as “not adequately staffed.”
— One unnamed superintendent in a rural district in East Central Illinois said: “At this time, I am working with 8 people in positions (they) are not certified to do. We could not even find a qualified 3rd grade teacher. We have filled in two principal positions with unqualified individuals. This is at crisis level.”
The report closes with 110 pages’ worth of anonymous superintendent responses to a series of questions, beginning with: “What short-term effects on staffing is your school district experiencing coming out of the pandemic?”
We asked area district leaders for their on-the-record answer to that same question. Here’s what they had to say.
ARTHUR
Shannon Cheek says: “The demands that are being expected of staff are greater and greater and more and more complicated. All staff are being asked to complete duties that they were not or are not trained for and that is causing undue stress.
”The staff shortage is real as we have multiple positions that remain unfilled.”
BEMENT
Mary Vogt says: “I feel like the biggest short-term effect at Bement has been the demand placed on our staff to take on extra responsibilities to cover for positions that have not been filled due to the teacher shortage.”
BLUE RIDGE
Hillary Stanifer says: “The greatest impact that we’re having with the staffing shortage is an ongoing lack of substitutes across the board — teachers, paraprofessionals, drivers. When we are unable to fill those open positions, last-minute changes have to be made. For teaching positions, that often means that other staff are moved around for the day, covering on their plan time, or our principals are filling in those open spots.
“In a smaller district, when an administrator is subbing on a frequent basis, that means there is no other administrative help available if needed and very frequently that impacts teacher observations and meeting schedules. When driving positions go unfilled, we’re combining routes, delaying arrival times to school and crowding our buses. Last-minute changes to a parent’s morning routine are not easy for anyone.”
”As many educators can relate, the post-pandemic world of education has changed. The impact of the last years is still seen in our students — academically, socially and emotionally. To give that extra support that is needed takes energy and intention on the part of all adults in the building. Doing that with a short-staffed crew can be overwhelming.
“In speaking for Blue Ridge, we do our jobs because we love kids and we want what’s best for them. Knowing that we cannot always meet all their needs is disheartening, but we will not stop giving our best each and every day.”
CERRO GORDO
Brett Robinson says: “For our district, it has been the day-to-day challenge of finding subs when our staff are absent. At times, existing staff — such as paraprofessionals — have been shifted from their primary responsibilities to cover another area when we are unable to secure all the subs we need.”
DeLAND-WELDON
Jeff Holmes says: “Faculty and staff having to fill in when we have no subs, teachers, bus drivers and/or custodian. This has been a growing problem for the last few years. “It puts a lot of strain on faculty and staff to fill the gaps. The good thing is that they do it because they do not want to see our students not have what they normally would.”
FISHER
Barb Thompson says: “Finding science teachers. We have been creative in filling these positions, and are very pleased with our current situation, but the shortage is real. Thankfully, we have also been able to fill our special education positions. Many districts have not been as fortunate.”
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Jeremy Darnell says: “GCMS has been navigating the challenges of the teacher/employee shortage for the past three years and those challenges will continue. GCMS’ isolated geography makes it an uncontrollable factor that has been very present in our struggles to both recruit and retain staff of all categories.
“We have very small class sizes, abundant resources, competitive wages and have even recently added paid maternity and paternity leave for our staff to elevate the total package for attracting new employees.
“We are no different than other service industries in that the demand for perfection is being elevated and the available people to do the work are choosing different paths. I am incredibly thankful for all those in education and service who show up to do the good work.”
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Kenny Lee says: “We have seen shortages in applicants from all aspects of our organization, both certified and non-certified. It seems to have had an effect on all job categories for us.”
MONTICELLO
Adam Clapp says: “Teaching through the pandemic was stressful and difficult, but this school year has been a breath of fresh air for our students and staff. Our teachers and staff along with our students are enjoying school again. We pride ourselves in creating positive experiences for our students, and it is so nice to be back focused on those things.
“At Monticello, even through the pandemic, we have been fortunate that we still attract experienced, qualified candidates for our teaching positions.”
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Cliff McClure says: “The size of the candidate pool has significantly decreased for both certified and non-certified vacancies. The shortage has not only affected staffing during the regular school day but has also impacted staffing to fill extracurricular vacancies.”
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL
Todd Pence says: “We have been able to fill all our positions, but in the past we would get dozens of quality applicants and now we are lucky to get a couple.”
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Brian Brooks says: “The lack of teaching candidates, and just the lack of candidates out there for various positions in schools in general. We have been very lucky thus far landing some great candidates, but worry every time we have an opening due to the lack of depth that is out there.”
UNITY
Andy Larson says: “We have had to get creative with scheduling and had to fill some teaching vacancies with long-term subs since the beginning of the year. We are in a much better place with support staff and bus drivers since we contract with First Student.
”I am hopeful with some of the accelerated teaching programs that we will have certified teachers filling our openings for the fall.
“The biggest issue coming out of the virus has been trying to fill special education teacher positions, especially since we are seeing so many children with individual plans and making sure we are serving those students appropriately.”
VILLA GROVE
Carol Munson says: “Hands down, it’s the decline in interest in pursuing education as a career. There are fewer numbers and the quality of candidates is not the same as 10 years ago.”