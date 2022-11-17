As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The Boys and Girls Glee Club of the Bement Township High School, under the direction of Miss Ina Snyder, music supervisor, will present the operetta “The Captain of Plymouth” at the high school auditorium this Monday and Tuesday. This is a comical opera in three sets.
The hard road is now opened all the way from Champaign and Danville to Monticello. Local residents have been using it this week and find it in excellent condition.
The DeLand Grade School reports there were 76 pupils who were perfect in attendance last month. Only in two or three cases was a “good student” absent. We would greatly appreciate it if the parents would be interested enough in their children to send them to school every day.
In Mansfield, Rev. Leroy Mitchell and his Evangelistic party will close a three week’s meeting at the Methodist Church this Sunday. The meetings have been a great success, as many renewed their faith and many were converted during the meeting. This is been a great uplift to the community and Rev. Mitchell and his party will long be remembered. Tuesday night was soap donation night and about $12 worth of soap was received which was sent to the Baby Fold at Normal.
Strohl Motor Company in Monticello is the Chevrolet automobile distributor for Piatt County. Their 1923 Touring Model is $525 F.O.B. Flint, Michigan.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The Monticello City Council adopted an amendment to the city water ordinance, providing rate increases for all users of more than 3,000 cubic feet of water per quarter. Few residential users will be affected by the increase. This will mainly affect industrial business.
Dr. Corinne S. Eddy has been appointed director of health for the Dewitt-Piatt County Health Unit. Dr. Eddy is a native of Indiana and recently came here from Lincoln, Neb., where she was director of health for the Lincoln area.
Linnie Tartar, the Cisco farmer who was severely injured in a corn picker accident, has died. The Macon Co. Coroner’s jury ruled his death resulted from shock and blood loss.
The Bement Junior Class will hold a Jamboree at the Bement High School gym. They will host various games, free acts, and sideshows. Four Award prizes will be given out, which are a Maytag washer, GE phonograph, Monitor vacuum cleaner, and a Steam-O-Matic iron.
Arcola wins Okaw Valley Crown as it tied Tuscola 6-6. Monticello shut out Bement 18-0. The alumni game between these two will be Thanksgiving Day at Monticello.
AD: Order your turkeys now says Lloyd Sprinkle at Mansfield.
Loney’s on the south side of the square has quality gifts in the jewelry line for Christmas.
The Bement Theatre has “Gunfighters” with Randolph Scott. The Lyric is showing “High Conquest”.
Mr. & Mrs. Henry Dyson of White Heath had a son Nov. 5.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
One individual was employed and a number of items approved by members of the Monticello Unit School Board in its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday. The Board voted to employ Betty Dyson to supervise the lunch room at White Heath during the lunch period at a total wage of $50 per month. The Board approved to purchase a dishwasher at an approximate cost of $1,800. The Board voted to allow the city to use the high school and Washington School gyms for adult recreation during December, January and February.
White Heath’s new restaurant, The D&B Café, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 18. The business will feature both daily and evening specials and will be open seven days a week and is owned by Harold and Doris Mansfield.
There will be a meeting of parents of White Heath and Cisco boys at the High School cafeteria Nov. 21, 7 pm to discuss Peewee Football. Boys who will be in grades 4 through 8 in the Monticello school district will have an opportunity to participate in this program.
On Sunday afternoon, from noon until 6 p.m., Mackey Funeral Home will hold a grand opening of completely remodeled and redecorated facilities. A large new chapel has been added along with a family room, main entrance, large display room, smoking lounge, and ladies and men’s restrooms.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Betty Johnson’s first grade class from Lincoln School planted daffodil bulbs at Nick’s Park on Wednesday. Johnson said the students were planting the bulbs as a Science and Community Project for the Monticello Beautification Committee.
Rick Ridings Ford Mercury dealership and the Monticello Athletic Boosters are hosting a free Monticello Sages/Sullivan Redskins tailgate party Saturday under a tent at the Monticello High School football field. The event is open to the community; all sports fans are welcome to attend. The menu includes bratwurst, hot dogs, chili dogs with the Rowdy Moms’ famous chili, Pepsi and hot chocolate. For every free bratwurst and hot dog given away, Rick Ridings Ford Mercury will donate 50 cents to the Monticello Athletic Booster Club. Serving up the food will be Rick Ridings’ personnel Jerry Wright, Dave Fruendt, Mark Swarts, Dean Winder, Scott Turner and Rick Ridings.
Denise Cromwell has been selected as the October Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Denise, the daughter of Rick and Ann Cromwell, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including volleyball, basketball, Student Council, Madrigals, FFA, Spanish Club & National Honor Society.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.